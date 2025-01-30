The Africa health body on Thursday raised concern over the displacement of one million people in the eastern Goma city of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“There is an urgent need to address the Goma crisis. The displacement of over one million people in Goma presents a critical challenge to national and regional health security,” Jean Kaseya, the director general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), said during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

He called for sustaining the calm seen in Goma on Thursday in order to restore the provision of essential health services to the displaced populations, disease surveillance and vaccination of the vulnerable.

According to Kaseya, 200 Africa CDC staff were on hand to offer health relief in Goma and the return of normalcy in the security situation remained key in preventing the outbreak of diseases that could hit other countries in the region.

Thousands of people displaced

M23 launched a major offensive last week in Goma city, home to around 3 million people. DR Congo, however, blamed Kigali of sending Rwandan troops to the city to support the rebels.

While Rwanda has denied backing rebels, regional leaders have made calls for an immediate ceasefire as dozens of people have lost their lives while hundreds have been injured. It remains unclear who controls the city and the government institutions in Goma which borders Rwanda.

Several reports claimed nearly 100 people lost their lives over the past one week but Anadolu could not independently confirm the exact death toll.

Thousands of people have been displaced, many of whom have fled to Rwanda, including staff of international groups such as the UN and World Bank.

Kigali has said nine of its citizens died in the alleged cross-border fire from Goma. At least 17 peacekeepers have also been killed since last week.

