SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Neymar scores first goal after 'injury-marred' year
Neymar has signed a six-month contract with Santos, which he said could be extended later.
Neymar scores first goal after 'injury-marred' year
Neymar officially returned to football in October after an entire year out / Photo: Reuters
February 17, 2025

Neymar scored his first goal for Santos since returning to Brazil when he converted a penalty Sunday in a 3-1 win over São Paulo-based Água Santa.

Finding the net from the spot in the 14th minute of the Sao Paulo state championship match will provide the 33-year-old star some relief after a tough restart.

Thaciano in the 26th and Guilherme, with an assist by Neymar, in the 70th rounded out the scoring for Santos.

So far, Neymar has not managed to play all 90 minutes in a match for Santos. His performances were below par in the first three games for the club, but he showed some improvement on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Injury spells

Neymar officially returned to football in October after an entire year out.

He confirmed last month that his contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent. He had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once.

Neymar has signed a six-month contract with Santos, which he said could be extended later.

In his first professional spell at Santos from 2009 to 2013, he scored 138 goals in 225 official matches.

The Brazilian became the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017. He went to Al-Hilal in 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us