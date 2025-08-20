When the Danish author Karen Blixen opened her memoir Out of Africa with the immortal line, "I had a farm in Africa, at the foot of the Ngong Hills", she introduced the world to a Kenya frozen in colonial amber.

That sepia-toned portrait, immortalised by Hollywood and embellished in imagination, tells only a fraction of Kenya's story.

Today's Kenya would astonish Blixen, who wrote under the pseudonym Isak Dinesen.

This is a nation that routinely produces track-and-field Olympic champions and world record-holders, which gave the world the mobile phone-based money transfer platform M-Pesa, and where Silicon Savannah is rapidly emerging as a tech hub, fostering innovation and startups.

Now, picture a pride of lions within sight of gleaming office towers in the capital city of Nairobi, or giraffes crossing the road 20 minutes away from town, and you have a backdrop as unique as can be.

Welcome to modern Kenya, a place that defies every expectation, then shrugs it off and calls it Tuesday.

Stunning contrasts

Spanning approximately 580,000 square kilometers, Kenya ranks among Africa's medium-sized countries by landmass.

Within these borders lies a world of breathtaking diversity. From Mount Kenya's snow-capped peaks to the palm-lined beaches of the coast, from the famous Maasai Mara plains to the flamingo-dotted lakes, the landscape captivates at every turn.

But picture-perfect landscapes tell only part of the story. More than 50 million people call Kenya home, representing over 40 ethnic communities who speak about 60 languages and dialects that include English and Swahili.

These include the Maasai and Samburu, whose pastoralist lifestyle and striking traditional attire mark them out as the East African nation's cultural face.

"We believe that culture is the one thing we need to embrace; we need to love it," Joshua Ole Kaputa, a Maasai festival organiser, tells TRT Afrika. "When you come into this country and you don't see a Maasai, you haven't visited Kenya. So, I am saying, Kenya is Maasai and Maasai is Kenya."

Sporting heritage

Kenya's long-distance runners have carved their names into Olympic history, their journeys beginning on dusty village paths and ending on international tracks.

The legendary Kipchoge Keino pioneered this legacy, stunning the world in the 1960s and 70s with Olympic gold medals that inspired generations.

Eliud Kipchoge, often hailed as the greatest marathoner of all time, made history in 2019 by becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours in simulated conditions.

"In Kenya, we say you, 'Don't chase two rabbits at a time, you will miss all of them'," quips Kipchoge. "We have a lot of talented athletes. The first step is to dare, to think, to break, secondly is to dare to do it. So, if all the people who dare to train do it, and do it, I have shown them the way."

RELATED TRT Global - Why Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon fell short in sub-four mile attempt

Nature's bounty