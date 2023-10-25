By Evarist Mapesa

TRT Afrika, Mwanza, Tanzania

Lake Victoria, a meandering natural wonder of many firsts, is as much a lifeline for millions in East Africa as it is a stunning vista of water ringed by rolling hills, tranquil countryside and thriving cities and towns.

For centuries, the world's largest tropical lake has been a source of sustenance for people in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, helping them earn a livelihood through activities ranging from fishing to transportation.

Sadly, as the forces of nature revolt against the cumulative impact of human disruptions, the idyll has been broken.

Beginning February this year, the Tanzanian government clamped a 10-day suspension of fishing in the lake, especially for sardines and Furu, during each lunar cycle to allow these species to breed in adequate numbers. The order was an extension of regulations introduced in 2009 to stop the denudation of aqua species due to trawling.

According to a study by the International Organisation for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2018, three-quarters of all freshwater species in Lake Victoria are at risk of extinction due to environmental pollution and excessive fishing.

The cyclical 10-day fishing restrictions that are currently in force mean that fisherfolk can't venture into the waters for 120 days a year.

While conservationists believe this will help regenerate the lake's biodiversity, fisherfolk in the Mwanza, Kagera, Geita, Mara and Simuyu regions say the periodic fishing ban has disrupted their lives and livelihood.

Grim reality

A sense of despondency has descended on the otherwise busy beaches of Bwiru and Mswahili at Mwanza in North West Tanzania, all part of a fishing hub that caters to both domestic and international markets.

"We have never seen the lake closed. Neither have our elders. This is our only source of support," Bilonse Peter, who has been fishing in Lake Victoria since 1982, tells TRT Afrika.

"We are surprised that the government thinks closing the lake is a solution. But what about us and the families we have to feed? Where do we go now?"

Robert Charles, a fisherman at Mswahili, is another of those battling an existential dilemma. "I have no other work. It's a question of my survival," he says.

The Mwanza Fishermen's Association pegs the number of families in the area that are dependent entirely on fishing for a livelihood at 3,000-odd.

Selemani Alfonce, whose family is one of these, has had to cut down on even basic necessities because of the dip in income triggered by the closure of fishing activities for 10 days every month.

"Closing the lake for 10 days a month won't help fish breed," says Alfonce. "But it will certainly push families like ours into penury.

Contrasting opinions

So, has barring fisherfolk from Lake Victoria for 10 days each month helped increase the number of fish there?

This is a touchy topic, eliciting mixed opinions from various stakeholders. There are those who believe that the government's action will help increase the catch in the long run, while others believe the damage done to livelihood will outweigh the gains.

Samwel Nyerembe, one of those siding with the government's decision, says that the ban has already helped fishes in Lake Victoria "reproduce in abundance" over the past few months.

"Some species like sardines and perch are growing faster, compared to the period when the lake wasn't closed to fishermen," he tells TRT Afrika.

Nyerembe says a comparison of long-term data from the period when the lake remains closed, and that from the phase when fishing activities are allowed will show the difference.

Christina Petro, a fishmonger, doesn't dispute the government's "good intentions" in terms of trying to increase spawning and availability of fish. But she is quick to add that this has thrown lives in jeopardy.

"Ten days are too much, and I am personally facing a lot of problems. If I don't come to Mswahili, I won't get anything. I have a family, my children are studying, and I have no other place to go for business," says Christina.

She believes the government must revisit the issue and reduce the ban period.

Eva Mwasole, a trader who buys fish from the coast of Mswahili and sells the stock in various regions of Tanzania, says that halting the business altogether can't be good for anyone.

Sara Joseph, a resident of Kitangili, says that when the lake is closed, prices of other commodities like vegetables and meat shoot up.

Government's stand

Furah Bulongo, officer-in-charge of fisheries and management of fishing resources at Lake Victoria, cites the Fisheries Regulations of 2009, Article No. 66.1NN, which stipulates stoppage of fishing activities during the full moon period to ease the pressure on the lake and increase spawning.

He says the periodic ban has not only helped increase spawning and the size of fish, but also curbed conflicts between fishing groups taking turns looking for freshwater species and seafood.

"The sardine fishing law started as an experiment. If we see benefits, we can try the same strategy for other fish like perch and Sato," Bulongo tells TRT Afrika.

"If you look at the sizes of fish available in the market now, they have increased. The restrictions on fishing also give the ecology of the lake some rest. That's something we have long tried to achieve."