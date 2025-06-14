AFRICA
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Nigeria has expressed its "grave concern" and called for an "immediate cessation" of hostilities.
A damaged building in Iran's capital, Tehran. / AA
June 14, 2025

Nigeria has condemned Israel's "pre-emptive" attacks on Iran as international calls for restraint grow against tit-for-tat retaliation that could increase hostilities in the Middle East.

Iran and Israel continued to trade missiles and airstrikes on Saturday. Iranian state TV reported that around 60 people, including 20 children, had been killed in an attack on a housing complex, with more strikes reported across the country

In a statement, Nigeria expressed its "grave concern" and called for an "immediate cessation" of hostilities.

"The continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability," the foreign ministry said.

Diplomatic solution

Nigeria also urged for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

"We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts towards immediate de-escalation and provide a platform for constructive engagement,” the statement said.

It comes a day after the African Union had also urged Israel and Iran to exercise maximum restraint.

Israel launched a large-scale airstrike against Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear sites and missile bases, and killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Later that evening, Iran retaliated with a series of missiles and drone attack.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
