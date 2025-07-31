For over a billion people across the African continent, preparing a meal means crouching over open fires or smoky stoves, inhaling toxic fumes that take a toll on their health over time.

The kitchen, usually the heart of a home, becomes a health hazard. It's a silent threat that largely goes unnoticed until the worst-case scenario strikes.

The statistics bear this out. Four in five families across the continent still cook with polluting fuels like wood, charcoal or dung, says a report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in mid-July.

The study, Universal Access to Clean Cooking in Africa, mentions that these cooking practices contribute to over 800,000 premature deaths each year that are attributed to household air pollution. Women and children constitute the majority of victims.

Beyond the health crisis, the burden is equal parts environmental and economic, and it has defied easy solutions.

But the IEA report suggests this doesn't have to be Africa's reality forever.

It argues that African countries can close one of the continent's most harmful energy and development gaps in just 15 years – if they replicate the progress in other developing economies that faced the same problem.

"If we manage to transition to clean cooking solutions, of course, the benefits will be less emissions, which is key to many countries in Africa, and saving the continent's biodiversity by reducing tree felling for firewood," Syrine El Abed, IEA's East and Central Africa programme manager, tells TRT Afrika.

Mapping the challenge

The report features the first comprehensive mapping of clean-cooking infrastructure across sub-Saharan Africa, combined with an assessment of the cost and accessibility of each solution down to the square kilometre.

It tracks the outcomes of the Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, held in May 2024 in Paris by the IEA and its partners. The conclave mobilised over US $2.2 billion in public and private sector commitments.

According to the report, more than $470 million within those commitments has already been disbursed.

"Our declarations have enabled a unified approach and perspective to a particular problem. We are also aiming to make sure that the people who will be heavily impacted by this transition to clean cooking do not have to bear undue costs," the African Union commissioner for infrastructure and energy, Lerato Mataboge, tells TRT Afrika.

The African Union held a summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in 2024, where African heads of state and governments made a strong pledge to ensure clean energy transition in Africa aimed at providing clean energy to 300 million people on the continent by 2020 under what is known as Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration