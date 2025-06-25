Nigerian music star Wizkid shines at Hollywood Bowl
Nigerian music star Wizkid shines at Hollywood Bowl
The high-energy concert comes after documentary debut, "Love Live Lagos".
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2025

Fresh off the successful premiere of his documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has graced the stage once again, this time for a sold-out concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 22.

The "Kese" crooner treated fans to a thrilling night, belting out his greatest hits, including jams from his latest album, "Morayo." Some of his most beloved tracks were elevated by a full orchestra at the concert, adding a whole new layer to the live experience.

Wizkid also brought out fellow Afrobeats heavyweight, Grammy-nominated Asake, to perform their collaboration, "MMS," sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The high-energy concert came hot on the heels of his documentary, "Love Live Lagos," which offers an intimate look at Wizkid's journey from a Nigerian music sensation to a global icon who's paved the way for African artists worldwide.

The film features a star-studded cast of interviewees, including five-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti, Wizkid's manager and partner Jada Pollock, his long-time manager Sunday Are, Julia Adenuga, and Seni Saraki, among other close collaborators.

The Tribeca Film Festival lauded Wizkid as a "global icon reshaping how Africa is seen and heard around the world."

RELATEDTRT Global - Wizkid: Spotlight on Africa's record breaking artist

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us