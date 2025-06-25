Fresh off the successful premiere of his documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has graced the stage once again, this time for a sold-out concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 22.

The "Kese" crooner treated fans to a thrilling night, belting out his greatest hits, including jams from his latest album, "Morayo." Some of his most beloved tracks were elevated by a full orchestra at the concert, adding a whole new layer to the live experience.

Wizkid also brought out fellow Afrobeats heavyweight, Grammy-nominated Asake, to perform their collaboration, "MMS," sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The high-energy concert came hot on the heels of his documentary, "Love Live Lagos," which offers an intimate look at Wizkid's journey from a Nigerian music sensation to a global icon who's paved the way for African artists worldwide.

The film features a star-studded cast of interviewees, including five-time Grammy-nominated Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti, Wizkid's manager and partner Jada Pollock, his long-time manager Sunday Are, Julia Adenuga, and Seni Saraki, among other close collaborators.

The Tribeca Film Festival lauded Wizkid as a "global icon reshaping how Africa is seen and heard around the world."