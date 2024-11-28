By Sylvia Chebet

Inside an emergency room in Bashair Teaching hospital in South Khartoum, Sudan, a medical team works frantically to save the life of 18-month-old baby Riyad.

The baby was in distress and immense pain when his mother arrived at the hospital, medics say.

"Immediately, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to save his life,” Dr Moeen, an MSF doctor using a pseudonym, tells TRT Afrika.

''He did nothing to deserve this suffering; he was simply born into a warzone, and it became my mission to give him the best chance to survive.”

As World Children's Day is observed on November 20, aid agencies decry the continued suffering of children in Sudan and other conflict areas.

Riyad is one of the millions bearing the brunt of Sudan's lingering war, which broke out in April 2023 following rift over the country's plans for transition to democracy.

The boy had been abruptly awakened from his nap when a stray bullet hit him in the chest, shattering his moment of peace.

“The medical team fought for four hours to stabilise him. Due to the heavy loss of blood, the chances of him surviving the surgery were fifty-fifty,” Dr. Moeen adds.

Bullet lodged in baby's chest

Though the team managed to stop the bleeding, the bullet remained lodged in Riyad’s chest.

Bashair Teaching Hospital is one of the last functioning health facilities in south Khartoum, and it does not have advanced surgical capacities.

MSF says systematic blockade of medical supplies since October 2023 has paralysed medical services in most of Sudan’s hospitals.

“An 18-month-old boy, his chest pierced by a bullet, is a haunting reminder of the innocent lives shattered by war. In the chaos, with limited resources, we fought to save his life. No child deserves to suffer like this,” the Medic bemoans.

Khartoum, once a vibrant capital, has been a battleground even before Riyad was born.

The one-and -a-half-year-old is one of the 314 children treated for gunshot, blast and shrapnel wounds in 2024 alone, MSF says.

One in six war-wounded is a child

“Treating war-injured children is heartbreaking, but their resilience in the face of unimaginable pain fuels our determination to persevere, no matter the dangers or challenges,” the MSF medical lead says.

Between January and September 2024, MSF treated a total of 6,557 people wounded in war in its facilities across 11 of Sudan's 18 states.

At Bashair Hospital, children under 15 years old account for 16 percent of the war-wounded patients.

In late October, more than 30 war casualties were rushed to the facility in one day following an explosion at a market less than one kilometre away.

Twelve of those brought to the emergency room were children under 15. Many had suffered burns and trauma wounds.

A 20-month-old girl was brought in with shrapnel deep in her head.

“Cases like this are common,” he says. “Thankfully that little girl survived. Others are not so lucky,” Dr. Moeen observes.

Intensified fighting

Mass casualty events - where a large number of patients arrive in a short space of time – have become more frequent as the fighting in the city has intensified.

The few functioning hospitals are under immense pressure and medical staff are struggling to manage all the needs.

Besides complex surgeries, several procedures including treating severe burn injuries have become impossible to perform in a city where civilians are increasingly victims of bomb blasts.

“Despite shortages, insecurity, and destruction, we remain steadfast—delivering life-saving care to those caught in the crossfire,” the MSF doctor says.

Bashair hospital has also begun to record an increase in the number of acutely malnourished children and pregnant women.

At least 4,186 women and children were screened for malnutrition between October and November 2024, with more than 1,500 of them suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

“These figures of violence and malnutrition show the nightmare people, including children, are experiencing in Khartoum. Parties to the conflict must ensure civilians are protected. Medical supplies should be allowed to reach all hospitals in Sudan,” Claire San Filippo, MSF Emergency Coordinator said.

World Children's Day

There have been increasing local and international calls for the warring parties to silence the guns.

Highlighting the impact of war on children, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: "On World Children’s Day, we celebrate the youngest members of our human family. But today is also a moment to recognise the enormous challenges children face in our deeply divided, tumultuous and often violent world."

The war in Sudan has displaced more than 11 million people, creating the largest displacement crisis in the world.

