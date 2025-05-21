AFRICA
Third Senegal ex-minister charged in corruption sweep
A Senegalese ex-mining minister has become the third member of the country's former government in as many days to be charged in a corruption crackdown.
Since assuming office in April 2024, Senegal's President Bassirou Faye has made fighting corruption his administration's priority. / Photo: Reuters
A Senegalese ex-mining minister on Wednesday became the third member of the country's former government in as many days to be charged in a corruption crackdown.

The Dakar high court charged Aissatou Sophie Gladima with embezzlement and placed her under a detention order, a source close to the case told AFP.

She is accused of embezzling more than $330,000 from an aid fund intended for miners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hers was the latest of five cases against ministers under former President Macky Sall to come to court. She was the first to be held in custody.

Other similar arraignments

The court on Tuesday charged former justice minister Ismaila Madior Fall with taking bribes and on Monday charged ex-women's minister Salimata Diop with "complicity in embezzlement."

Two other former ministers, Amadou Mansour Faye and Moustapha Diop, are to appear before the court in coming days.

Sall's successor, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has made fighting corruption a priority since taking office last year.

