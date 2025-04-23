Wahala don start again for Plateau State wey dey north-central Nigeria, as land matter between herders and farmers don cause fresh fight for di area.

From di end of March go reach April, dem don report say more than 100 people don die for di violent attack wey unknown gunmen carry go for different communities for di region.

Di latest attack wey happen on April 14 na di one wey pain pass, as e affect di families of at least 51 people wey die for Zike and Kimakpa communities for Bassa local government area.

Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, wey be national publicity secretary for Irigwe Youth Movement, talk say di violence don make nearly 1,000 people comot from dia houses.

Even though federal and state government don condemn di killings and promise justice, di communities wey dem attack dey vex say di wahala no dey stop for di area wey don dey face insecurity for long time.

Di problem of impunity na wetin analysts and human rights groups dey blame for di repeat attack dem. Dem talk say di fact say dem no dey catch di people wey dey do di bad thing dey make di mata worse.

For di latest attack, di gunmen burn villages, thief people property, and kill civilians. Isa Sanusi, wey be senior human rights campaigner for Nigeria, talk say di first step to stop di cycle na to catch and punish di people wey dey behind di violence.

Sanusi talk say, "E no good make people for rural areas dey suffer for hand of gunmen wey dey do anyhow." As di violence dey destroy lives and people work, e dey make di victims wan revenge, but e no dey help solve di problem.

Many times, di people wey dey do di attack no be group wey get name or structure. Researchers dey believe say di way di attack dey happen show say e get serious planning and networking behind am. Since dem no dey catch di people wey dey do di bad thing, di matter go just cold until another attack go happen.

Di tension for Plateau State don dey long time, especially since di Jos crisis for September 2001. Di fight wey happen dat time between different ethnic and religious groups kill plenty people, even though di exact number no clear. Dem talk say more than 1,000 people die for six days.

Since dat time, di violence don spread go other areas for Plateau State, especially di rural local government areas like Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Langtang North, Langtang South, Shendam, Mikang, Qua’an Pan, and Wase.

Even though di fight get history, people like Dr Emmanuel Ivorgba dey see new pattern for di recent violence. E talk say di way government dey talk about di matter no match wetin di local people dey experience. Di government dey call am clash, but di people dey call am attack.

Dr Ivorgba dey beg government to find di people or groups wey dey sponsor di violence, whether na dem dey pay or arm di attackers. Even though di violence dey linked to communal tension, e still join di general insecurity wey dey affect di country, especially di north-central region.

Some analysts dey suggest say make government focus on di root cause of di conflict and involve local community leaders to promote peace. Dr Ivorgba talk say di way people dey talk about di matter dey sometimes make di problem worse, as e dey divide people instead of bringing dem together.

E warn say if dem no solve di main problem, di violence go continue and e go lead to more attack and revenge. E talk say peacebuilders get big role to play to help di communities understand each other, solve di problem, and bring positive change.