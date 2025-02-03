By Emmanuel Onyango

Wetin happun na say, di meeting we dem do for East Africa leaders on top di wahala for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) no fit bring better solution wey go fit solve di kasala. Congo President, Felix Tshisekedi, no even show face for di meeting. Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, waka comot early from di meeting, wey show say di two countries no dey on good terms at all.

Di wahala for Congo don make 400,000 civilians run comot from dia house just last month. Dis one na join di over 7 million people wey don lose dia homes for di past years, as United Nations talk am. Di kasala start since di 1990s, as plenty armed groups dey fight di government soldiers and international peacekeepers.

Di wahala don tey well-well, and e no dey easy to solve for local, regional, or international level. Di problem dey linked to di Rwanda genocide for 1994, plus security and economic palava. Goma, one town for north side of Lake Kivu wey dey between Congo and Rwanda, dey carry plenty natural resources like tantalum and coltan wey dem dey use for battery production. But di resources no dey benefit di local people. UN experts talk say illegal trade of di resources dey pass through Rwanda, but Rwanda deny di accusation.

President Kagame talk say e dey important to solve di wahala. Rwanda dey always talk say di Hutu rebels wey get hand for di 1994 genocide against Tutsi dey Congo, and dem form Democratic Forces for di Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), wey dey attack Tutsi people for Congo. Di M23 rebel group, wey don capture plenty areas for di recent fight, talk say dem dey protect Tutsi people for Congo. Most of di fighters for M23 na from North Kivu, wey dey near Rwanda border.

Congo government and UN dey always accuse Rwanda say dem dey support di rebels, dey give dem guns and training. But Rwanda dey deny di accusation. Kagame talk for di meeting say, "M23 no be Rwandan people." E add say, "We go need look di matter well before we fit move forward, maybe na dat way solution go show. If not, I no see how we go fit help solve di problem."

M23 fighters dey patrol di streets of Goma for eastern Congo. Di East African leaders wey attend di meeting talk say make President Tshisekedi try do direct talk with all di stakeholders, including M23 and other armed groups. But di previous peace talk between Congo government and M23 no work. So, after di meeting, Tshisekedi talk say e no go agree for any new peace talk. Instead, e promise to launch big attack against di rebels to take back di areas wey dem capture, including Goma.

E also vex say di international community no dey do enough to help di security situation. Southern African Development Community (SADC) sef dey plan meeting on top di Congo security matter. At least 17 peacekeepers don die dis week for fight with di rebels, most of dem na South African soldiers. South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, talk say dem need respect Congo borders.

Angola President, Joao Lourenco, wey be African Union mediator between Congo and Rwanda, talk say make Rwanda soldiers comot from Congo border immediately. E also talk say make dem restart peace talk with M23 and all di other armed groups wey dey Congo border.

For UN Security Council meeting, Congo Foreign Minister, Theresa Kayikwanba Wagner, talk say di council need act fast. She talk say, "Words no go fit stop di suffering and attacks for Goma. Di time don reach for Security Council to take action... e don do."

As peace efforts dey continue, di fight for Goma reduce small on Thursday. Reports talk say dem see M23 fighters and Rwanda soldiers for di streets. Health workers dey struggle to treat di injured people, according to AFP news agency. UN World Food Programme (WFP) don beg di international community and Security Council to act fast to stop di crisis.

"People need safe roads, dem need make dem fit dey with dia family, and dem need security. Wetin dem need pass na food," na wetin WFP spokesperson for Congo, Shelley Thakrai, talk for interview with TRT Africa. "We wan do our work for fair environment, wey go give us access without wahala and make we no dey take side."