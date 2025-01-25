Some old Senegal soldiers don meet wit French President Emmanuel Macron for di beginning of di year.

Di fight wey Africa dey fight to free demsef from di hand of neocolonialism never finish, but 2025 fit still sing song for French imperialism, as West Africa Francophone countries dey waka far from Paris.

Nothing dey show di wahala wey France dey face pass di diplomatic tension wey President Emmanuel Macron dey show as Sahel countries dey turn dia back on dia former colonizer.

“We dey expect thanks for stopping di (terrorists) for Sahel,” na wetin Macron talk on January 6, as e dey refer to di French soldiers wey don dey for Sahel countries for years, dey claim say dem dey help defend di countries from insurgents.

“None of dis countries go get sovereign state if French soldiers no dey for di region,” e add.

Macron talk don vex plenty people for Africa, as Senegal Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko blame France for wetin e call “destabilization of African countries.”

Kenyan lawyer and activist, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, call Macron di “worst of di neocolonialists.”

Di wahala for France military and economic partnership wit African countries dey show di rise of anti-French feelings and di end of French military bases for di region.

Macron wahala no stop for Sahel countries as e dey accuse dem of “forgetting” to thank French army. E also show say France dey fear di strategic moves wey Africa dey make.

Countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso don chase French soldiers comot after military coups. Even Chad, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire don dey tell French soldiers to pack dia load.

Countries for Sahel dey now partner wit other world powers like Turkey, Russia, and China wey dey treat dem wit respect and dey offer better development plans.

Professor Lumumba talk say di “Sahel revolution” na big blow wey France no expect, and di fall of French imperialism don start under Macron.

Senegal Prime Minister Sonko also talk say Macron claim say France dey help Africa na lie. E use Libya as example, say France no get di capacity or right to secure Africa.

Countries like Mali and Burkina Faso don dey win di fight against terrorists since dem chase French soldiers comot. Former AU ambassador Arikana Chihombori talk say French presence dey cause more wahala than solution.

She talk say Burkina Faso transitional president Ibrahim Traoré fit fight terrorism because e chase French soldiers comot, as she accuse France of supporting terrorists.

Di decision of Côte d’Ivoire to tell French soldiers to leave by January 25 na another big blow for France influence for Africa.

Analysts dey call di move by President Alassane Ouattara smart, as e dey show say even leaders wey France support before don dey waka away from dem.

France dey try find new friends for Africa, like Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Kenya, but di Sahel countries dey show unity to end French influence.

Niger communication adviser Ibrahima Hamidou talk say Macron dey use “slave mentality” to justify di failure of neocolonialism for Sahel.

Chad Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah talk say Macron words dey show disrespect for Africa and Africans.

For di first time since 1973, di Africa-France summit go happen outside France or Francophone Africa, as Kenya and France go host di 2026 summit for Nairobi.

Dis one dey show say France dey struggle to find new ground for Africa, as Macron dey try win Kenyan President William Ruto support.