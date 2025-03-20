Tesla dey face serious wahala as e don lose all di gains wey e make since di time wey Trump administration enter power.

On Monday, di company shares drop by 5.8%, wey extend di eight-week losing streak wey don cut di value of di company into two for just three months.

Wetin make Tesla stand out before for di electric car market don dey look old now as Chinese companies like BYD and NIO dey bring better and cheaper options come di market.

Since mid-December, Tesla shares don fall by 53%, from $479.86 to about $220, wey don wipe out more than $800 billion for market value.

Di Musk-owned brand don experience di longest losing streak since e start for Nasdaq in 2010. On March 10, Tesla shares drop 15%, di worst day since September 2022.

“We no fit remember any example for di history of di car industry wey one brand lose value like dis,” analysts for JPMorgan tok.

Year-to-date, Tesla shares don drop by 44%, wey make am di company wey lose pass for di S&P 500, according to FactSet data.

“Market competition and wahala for reputation”

Chris Tang, wey be Professor of Business Administration for UCLA Anderson School of Management, explain say di situation for Tesla market position dey complicated.

“For US, Tesla no get big competitor because Chinese EVs no dey there. But sales don drop because of Musk political wahala, wey don make Tesla look like symbol of division. Some people even sell their Tesla cars to protest di way e dey handle federal workers as head of DOGE.”

But for China, di story different. Di Chinese brands dey innovate faster pass Tesla.

“Di wahala na because of many things, especially di way domestic EV manufacturers dey improve fast. Tesla Model 3 and Model Y wey be big deal before, now people dey see dem as old compared to wetin BYD, NIO, XPeng, and Xiaomi dey bring,” Tang tok TRT World.

For Europe, Tesla dey face another kind wahala.

Di company dey compete with big names like VW, Volvo, BMW, MG, and Chinese automaker BYD.

Musk controversial comments—like di one about US fit comot from NATO and di Russia-Ukraine matter—plus di way people see am as dey support German far-right parties, don spoil Tesla name for European market.

Tang explain say di mix of competition and bad reputation don create big wahala for Tesla future growth for Europe.

“Tough” road dey ahead for Tesla?

Wall Street analysts dey predict say Tesla stocks go still fall for di recent quarter.

Finance professor Aswath Damodaran don talk before say investors no fit separate Tesla di company from Musk di person.

Morgan Stanley investor survey show say 85% of people believe say Musk political wahala dey affect Tesla business badly.

CNN poll wey dem publish last week show say 53% of people no like Musk, 35% like am, and 11% no get opinion.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh talk say Tesla sales problem na because of geopolitics, bad brand perception for US and Europe, competition from China, and low demand for di new Model Y.

Professor Tang say e go hard for Tesla to recover, especially for Asia.

“Tesla no get new models and di so-called new model na cheaper version of Model Y wey dem wan launch dis year. But Model Y don already dey old. People wey dey look price go prefer di better options wey BYD, NIO, or Xiaomi dey offer.”

Elon Musk talk for X say, "E go dey okay for long-term," as e react to di stock price wahala.

But Ross Gerber, one of Tesla early investors, talk say Musk suppose step down as CEO because di business don dey suffer.

Meanwhile, Tesla cars wey dem burn for Las Vegas dealership on Tuesday dey described as "targeted attack" by authorities.

Musk talk for X say, "Dis kain violence no make sense and e dey very wrong. Tesla just dey make electric cars and no deserve dis kain attack."