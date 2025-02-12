Ahmed Al-Majayda, one 30-year-old papa from Khan Younis for Gaza, dey use clay rebuild im house. Cement wey e bin wan use don turn big luxury, as one 50-kilogram bag now dey cost $250, compared to $7 before Israel attack di area.

After 14 months wey dem displace am, Al-Majayda dey try manage build small room for im wife and three pikin for Al-Mawasi area, using pieces wey e gather from di rubble of im destroyed house.

“No be only say I gatz clear di rubble with my hand, I still dey wait for building materials to enter Gaza. But dem no ever come,” Al-Majayda talk, as im face show di stress wey e don go through.

For Gaza, di blockade wahala dey affect everybody. Families like Al-Majayda own dey struggle to see basic construction materials, hospitals dey almost collapse, fuel no dey for transport, and di health sector dey struggle to survive.

“No be dis kain life I imagine when I hear say ceasefire don happen,” Al-Majayda talk. “Di occupation dey keep us dey wait. Our life dey depend on wetin dem allow us receive.”

Hospitals dey suffer pass

Di fragile ceasefire wey bring small relief no fit bring better improvement for Gaza. Over half a million displaced people wey return northern Gaza last month meet di destruction wey shock dem.

Even with di promises of aid and building materials, Israel don dey restrict di entry of important supplies since di deal start for January 19.

Hospitals and clinics dey suffer because resources no dey. "Di health sector dey for serious wahala and e never see any change since ceasefire start, because di things wey dem need to fix di sector no dey available," Dr Marwan Al-Hams, wey be director of field hospitals for Gaza, tell TRT World.

Israel allow only 74 trucks enter Gaza – wey no even reach wetin dem need. “Na joke. Di small medical supplies wey dem allow enter no even reach 0.03 percent of wetin di sector need,” e talk.

With hospitals dey manage with small staff and no enough medical supplies, doctors dey under big pressure. “We don only fit reopen one clinic for Rafah and small part of di Indonesian Hospital for di north. But most of di hospitals still dey closed, and our needs dey ignored,” Dr Al-Hams talk.

Di result na serious wahala for di health sector. Patients dey come plenty with urgent needs, from surgery to chronic care—many of di sickness dem get na because of di bombardment wey Israel do for di area. Al-Hams talk say cases of high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic stress don increase among people wey dey find treatment.

Last week, Gaza government media office condemn Israel for breaking di ceasefire agreement wey suppose allow 600 aid trucks enter daily, including 50 fuel trucks, plus important shelter and medical supplies.

But Israel don dey block di agreement, allowing small things like chips and noodles while dem dey stop life-saving equipment.

According to Al-Hams, “di shortage for Gaza health sector still reach 80 percent of wetin dem need.” E still talk say Israel no dey allow medical evacuations as dem promise. “Di agreement talk say 150 patients suppose leave Gaza daily, but less than 50 dey fit travel every day.”

As Israel dey reduce di number of aid trucks, dey block reconstruction efforts, and dey stop patients from traveling, di small break for di fighting no fit reduce di suffering wey dey happen. For Al-Hams, di main focus now na to get generators and fuel so hospitals fit dey work.

Israel political game

Israel dey use humanitarian aid as political weapon. Talal Abu Rakba, wey be political analyst, talk say di way Israel dey block aid na part of di plan to achieve wetin dem call “absolute victory” —no be only with military power, but to break di resilience of Palestinians.

"No be just delay, but na way to use pressure negotiate," e explain, as e compare di agreement with di reality of aid wey dey enter Gaza.

According to Gaza Government Media Office, only 8,500 truckloads of supplies don enter Gaza—wey no even reach di 12,000 wey dem promise since ceasefire start.

Abu Rakba talk say Israel dey try extend di first phase of di ceasefire while dem dey avoid bigger political and military concessions.

"Israel dey use dis strategy to force Hamas to surrender," e talk, noting say even though Hamas don weak for military side, dem still get strong influence because of di ideology wey dem stand for.

Di analyst believe say Israel go continue to block aid and stop reconstruction efforts as way to put more pressure on Hamas. "Dis na part of Israel bigger plan to create condition wey go make Palestinians wan leave by demself, even though Egypt no support forced relocation," e talk.

As Palestinians dey try rebuild dia life for di ruins, di small aid wey dey pass Israeli checkpoints na just for survival, no be recovery. "Israel don show wetin dem want: dem dey push Hamas and di people of Gaza enter corner," Abu Rakba conclude.

Di ceasefire na just small break from di bombing. Di siege still dey—silent, planned, and dey cause plenty wahala.

Dis piece na collaboration with Egab.