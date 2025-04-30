Huawei Technologies for China don dey prepare to test dia most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processor as dem wan provide local alternative to di high-end chips wey US chipmaker Nvidia dey produce.

Di new chip, wey dem call Ascend 910D, still dey for development stage, but e don already dey make waves for China tech industry and even dey draw attention from outside di country.

Huawei don dey reach out to Chinese companies make dem test di chip performance as dem dey try compete with Nvidia H100 processor. Di US government don ban Nvidia from selling dia high-end chips go China as part of dia strategy to slow down Beijing rise for di tech world.

But some people dey argue say di ban fit backfire. Dylan Patel, wey be chief analyst for SemiAnalysis, talk say di US chip export control on China na "very short-sighted" move.

Huawei executives dey hope say di 910D go fit perform pass di H100 for some areas. Di companies wey don dey test di early versions of di chip never confirm di full capacity yet. Dem dey expect say sample batch go dey ready by di end of May.

AJ Kourabi from SemiAnalysis talk say, "Dis na big development because before now, Chinese companies dey depend on Nvidia chips to train and run dia models for large scale." E add say if China get reliable local option, e go give dem independence and fit help dem catch up with US companies.

Huawei don already show say dem fit progress even with di restrictions. Last year, dem launch Mate 70 series smartphones wey use advanced HiSilicon chips. Di Mate 60 Pro wey dem release for 2023 also carry Kirin 9000s processor, and e surprise many people wey believe say US restrictions go stop Huawei hardware plans.

Jensen Huang, wey be Nvidia founder, describe Huawei as di "most formidable tech company for China." E talk say, "Dem don conquer every market wey dem enter," and e criticize di US efforts to limit Huawei, saying di restrictions no dey work as dem plan.

Tech analyst Grace Shao talk say China dey contribute about 20 to 25 percent of Nvidia annual revenue. If Chinese companies begin switch to local options like Huawei, e fit affect di profits of US tech giants.

Even with di US restrictions, Huawei don make serious progress. Reports show say di company dey responsible for more than three-quarters of AI chips wey China dey produce. Di launch of Ascend 910B and 910C don disrupt di market and provide alternative to Nvidia A100 chip.

Huawei older AI chips dey made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) for China. Di chips dey use 7-nanometer technology, wey no advanced reach di 4 nm wey TSMC and Samsung dey use. But di chips don improve well as di number of good chips dem dey produce don increase from 20 percent to almost 40 percent.

Experts talk say dis progress dey align with Beijing long-term strategy to develop local chip production. AJ Kourabi talk say di US export controls fit make di push for local production faster, but no be di main reason why China dey pursue di goal.

Kourabi believe say Huawei dey move towards creating a "self-supporting AI ecosystem" for China. During one meeting with President Xi Jinping, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei talk say China no dey feel "lacking a core and soul" again, as di country don reduce dia dependence on Western technology.