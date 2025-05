By Coletta Wanjohi

Di wahala wey don dey South Sudan history still dey affect di country today. President Salva Kiir don tok say him no go gree make di country enter war again, but many people still dey doubt am.

For him tok on March 7, Kiir beg di people make dem calm down. "My people, una don dey see wetin dey happen for Upper Nile State, Nasir County... I dey beg una, make una no vex," na wetin him tok. "I don tok am many times say our country no go go back to war. Nobody suppose take law for him hand."

Dis him message dey come as di trust between him and him deputy, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, dey reduce. Di political and ideological wahala between dem dey remind people of di 2013–2018 crisis wey cause plenty kasala for di country.

Di matter don even worse as dem arrest some big people for di government, including one deputy military chief and two ministers wey dey support Machar. Government spokesperson Michael Makuei tok say di people wey dem arrest dey "against di law."

For di March 12 meeting wey IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) do, di leaders for di eight-nation trade bloc beg make dem release di people wey dem arrest unless dem get better evidence to hold dem. IGAD still tok say di trust between di people wey dey di transitional government dey reduce well well.

Di transitional government wey dey South Sudan now na di one wey dem form after di 2018 peace agreement wey IGAD help broker. Di plan na to use di government take prepare di country for election, but di wahala between Kiir and Machar dey make di matter hard.

Di United Nations don estimate say di South Sudan civil war wey happen before kill over 400,000 people and displace millions. Di wahala don scatter di country economy, and development no fit happen as di situation dey now.

Di World Bank report wey dem release dis month show say di South Sudan economy don dey go down for di past five years. Dem predict say di economy go reduce by 30% for 2024-25 because oil production don spoil, and di country dey lose $7 million every day. Dis one don affect salary payment and spending for health and education.

About 80% of di people for South Sudan dey suffer from hyperinflation and food wahala. Experts dey blame bad governance, poor oil money management, and bad fiscal policies for di problem.

Di World Bank still believe say di country fit recover if dem fit support private sector development. "South Sudan fit use di power of di private sector take recover and grow," na wetin Charles Undeland, di World Bank country manager for South Sudan, tok.

UN data show say about 9.3 million people for South Sudan dey need humanitarian help. Many of dem na people wey di previous war and climate change affect. Some people wey run go Sudan don dey come back because di wahala for Sudan don scatter di place since April 2023.

Experts dey tok say di people for South Sudan need di chance to vote and choose their leaders. Dis one fit help reduce di tension wey dey di country. But di government don postpone di election again to December 2026, instead of di December 2024 wey dem first plan.

Di UN Mission for South Sudan head, Nicholas Haysom, tok say di postponement dey make di people vex because dem don tire for di political wahala and di leaders no dey do wetin dem promise. Experts dey beg make di leaders use dialogue solve di problem because di transition period no fit last forever.