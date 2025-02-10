Mohammed Awed Alkafarna no dey even born when dem force im grandparents and oda family members comot dia house and land for one of di biggest human displacement for modern history.

But di tori wey dem dey tell am since e small don make am sabi wetin happen to di hundreds of thousands of Palestinians wey suffer for wetin dem dey call di Nakba – di catastrophe – for 1948.

Alkafarna, wey be lawyer and human rights activist wey dey live for Beit Hanoun for northern Gaza, don see di worst of Israeli wahala. E survive di war wey Israel carry come di area, wey kill over 48,000 people for just fifteen months.

Now, di young Palestinian dey prepare for di worst as US President Donald Trump dey push one plan wey people don criticise well well, to drive Gaza people comot so dem go fit “rebuild” di place wey don scatter.

“Di kind talk about displacement dey remind me of wetin happen to our grandparents and family for 1948, when dem force dem comot dia land with gun,” Alkafarna tell TRT World.

But Alkafarna feel say di situation now worse pass 1948 because di whole world dey see di wahala wey dey happen to Palestinians live, just like di live-streamed Gaza genocide.

“Di difference between dis genocide and di Nakba be say today, human rights organisations and international courts dey, but dem no fit protect Palestinians,” Alkafarna add.

Trump talk say Israel go hand over Gaza to US after di war, but all Palestinians must comot di place so dem go fit rebuild am.

“Everybody wey I don talk to like di idea say US go own dat land,” Trump talk after im meet Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu.

For Gaza people – wey don dey relocate since October 7, 2023 – di idea dey remind dem of di Nakba, when Zionist gangs force over 750,000 Palestinians comot to create Israel, wey occupy 78 percent of di land.

Di occupation come worse for 1967 when Israel seize Gaza, di West Bank, and East Jerusalem, dey divide Palestinian land with illegal settlements, military control, and blockades.

Today, Gaza dey under siege, while di West Bank dey full of checkpoints and illegal settlements, wey don turn Palestine to small-small pieces of land.

Like many Palestinians, Alkafarna life don scatter because of di war wey turn Gaza to one place wey full of dead bodies and broken houses.

Im family house don destroy finish, and im mama and sister Maryam dey Qatar for treatment after dem wound for di bombing. Maryam husband sef don die.

Even after dem run go south, di attack no stop. Im oda sister Sajida and her in-laws sef wound, and im brother Ezz el-Din health don worse because insulin no dey.

“I don lose my close friend, cousin, and many relatives. I lose friends wey I meet for school, university, and work. Many of dem for don be great lawyers if no be di Israeli occupation,” Alkafarna talk.

People like Mohammed Kahlout talk say na only death go fit separate dem from Gaza.

“We no go leave Gaza,” Kahlout, wey be 27-year-old human rights activist, tell TRT World.

After 15 months of war, Kahlout return to im house for northern Gaza, only to see say di whole area don turn to rubble.

“We no go leave Gaza unless na Heaven we dey go. If we leave, na betrayal to di blood of our martyrs,” Kahlout talk.

For Palestinians, di strong connection to dia land na wetin dey give dem strength to face di wahala wey dem dey suffer.

After di ceasefire, people return to dia homes, only to see say di place don scatter finish. Israel don destroy hospitals, water wells, and oda infrastructure.

“My brothers no see anything… di occupation don wipe di city finish, destroy everything so people no go get water or place to stay,” Alkafarna talk.

Di whole world don condemn Trump plan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk say nobody fit force Palestinians comot dia land or cause another Nakba.

Even Trump administration people like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt try talk say di relocation go be temporary.

But Trump no fit answer how US wan take over Gaza because international law no support am.

Kahlout talk say nobody get right to force Palestinians comot dia land.

“Gaza land no dey for sale. We no go accept any alternative homeland. Even Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid no sell Palestine, and we no go give up Gaza too,” Kahlout talk.

Some Palestinians dey see di recent events as Western hypocrisy, even as di world dey talk about two-state solution.

“For 76 years, we don dey demand our right to get our own state with Jerusalem as capital. Where dem dey before? Why dem no talk about Palestinian rights since?” Alkafarna ask.