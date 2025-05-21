Wen Captain Ibrahim Traoré take power for Burkina Faso for September 2022 coup d'état, people bin see am as just anoda military officer wey dey follow di usual waka-waka for West African leadership.

At di age of 37, di youngest head of state for di world don change from soldier wey nobody sabi to person wey don gather plenty followers both for im kontri and outside. Social media dey full with videos of im speeches, football matches wey e dey play anyhow, and di way e dey talk with ordinary people. Dis one don make people see am as person wey dey easy to reach, different from di leaders wey don dey before am.

Im words dey touch di hearts of people wey don tire for foreign control, especially from France, wey be di former colonial power. Traoré talk for one interview say, "Di thing wey I regret pass be say I waste plenty of my youth dey listen to radio stations like RFI and France 24."

E add say, "I don go countries wey dem close dis kind radio stations, but we go dey record wetin dem dey talk. Na there I begin understand say dem dey use di radio to control our mind to accept wetin dem want."

Political scientist Javas Bigambo explain say di way Traoré dey talk and act dey make sense for Africans wey don suffer colonial oppression. "E dey talk and do things wey dey push away di control of imperialist powers like France," Bigambo tok.

Traoré anti-colonial message don touch di hearts of plenty young people for Africa wey feel say foreign powers and even some local leaders dey use dem. Alain Aimé Nyamitwe, wey be Burundi former foreign affairs minister, talk say Traoré age dey help am well well. "Di youth dey see am as their own person, their representative, and role model," Nyamitwe tok.

But di power wey Traoré get no come easy. Burkina Faso security forces recently tok say dem stop one big plan wey wan target di presidency. Security minister Mahamadou Sana talk say di plan fit come from people wey no like di way Traoré dey lead.

Di government even accuse Côte d'Ivoire say di plan fit come from dia capital, Abidjan. But Côte d'Ivoire government deny di matter. Nyamitwe warn say make people no rush to conclude say Côte d'Ivoire dey involved. "We need evidence before we go talk say dem dey involved," e tok.

Supporters of Traoré don dey protest for di streets of Ouagadougou to show say dem dey behind dia leader. Dem dey shout slogan like, "Traoré no dey alone." Activist Blandine Gansonre tok say, "People wey no help build Burkina Faso no go come destroy am. We dey happy with our President and wetin e dey do."

Di government don also talk about oda coup attempts wey dem don stop. For January 2024, dem say dem stop one coup plan by military and civilians. For September 2023, dem also stop anoda one. Nyamitwe talk say di long transition period after military coups dey cause dis kind wahala.

Traoré take power after e accuse di former interim President, Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, say e no dey do wetin e suppose do to bring security and peace. Traoré promise to fight terrorism and bring back Burkina Faso land wey terrorists don take.

Nyamitwe talk say di situation for di north no really improve, but Traoré don try to bring groups wey fit help fight terrorism. E also dey change di kind partnerships wey Burkina Faso get, as e dey move closer to Russia and Türkiye instead of Western powers.

Bigambo talk say Traoré don help displaced people return to dia homes. "Since e take power, about 1.5 million people don go back to dia villages," e tok.

Apart from security, Traoré don take over some big gold mines to make sure Burkina Faso dey benefit from dia resources. Burkina Faso na di fourth-largest gold producer for Africa, but di wealth no dey reach di people before. Dis move don make Africans happy, even though Western companies no like am.

Bigambo talk say di African Union, ECOWAS, and United Nations suppose make sure say nobody dey interfere with Burkina Faso matter because of dia resources. As Traoré dey lead, di question be whether e fit turn di support wey people get for am into better change for di kontri. If e no fit, e story go just be anoda chapter for Burkina Faso political history.