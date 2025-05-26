At 38, Omolara Cole don achieve plenty for her life. She don spend ten years dey use fabric create ideas wey don turn to big fashion business, wey make her one of di popular young entrepreneurs for Nigeria.

But no be di success for fashion alone dey give Omolara life meaning. Na di decision wey she make to face one kain dark reality – childhood trauma – dey give her life new purpose.

Di journey start for late 2021 when one family member tell Omolara about wetin happen to her as pikin – one kain assault wey leave scar for her life. "Di trauma carry my relative go one dark place," Omolara talk, her voice still dey show di shock of wetin she hear.

As she sit down for her house for London, Omolara explain how dat one conversation change her life. She begin channel her creative energy to dis new mission, leave fashion trends for back and begin research childhood trauma.

"As I dey watch news and see di kain abuse wey children dey suffer every day, e pain me well well," she tell TRT Afrika. "I tell myself say I go find way to tell di story of how dis kain trauma dey affect people life for long time."

Omolara mind no fit leave di statistics wey dey disturb her – PTSD na 39.9%, depression na 52%, anxiety na 60%, somatisation disorder na 72.2%, suicidal thoughts na 22.7% and alcohol abuse na 18.2%.

For her, dis numbers no be just data; dem be real children wey dey suffer and nobody dey notice. Omolara feel say she must show di world di size of di problem.

Di first wahala na how she go pass dis heavy message through her work. "I no sure say if I use fashion alone, di message go loud reach," she talk. "Na why I turn to film, because I wan make di message strong."

Omolara work with filmmakers and screenwriters to create di film Ejan’la, one story wey show di wahala wey childhood trauma fit cause. Di film follow two brothers wey di trauma of their papa mistakenly kill their sister during divorce and custody fight dey affect.

Di brothers dey struggle with fear of commitment, one dey use alcohol drown him pain, di other one no sabi say di trauma dey affect him marriage. Di story show how di trauma wey dem face as pikin dey follow dem enter adulthood, just like e dey happen to plenty people for di world.

UNICEF talk say PTSD na mental health condition wey scary or violent events fit cause. For children, any dangerous or life-threatening event fit leave mark wey no go ever commot.

Di American National Library of Medicine study for September 2024 show say PTSD dey plenty among African children, especially di ones wey don lose family members to trauma.

Even though di fight to create awareness never finish, Omolara film Ejan’la – wey dey stream now for Amazon Prime – dey give hope. "Na my small way to help people sabi dis problem wey many no wan talk about," she tell TRT Afrika.

Omolara never leave her fashion career; she just find way to join am with her life purpose. She believe say Ejan’la na just di beginning.

"Dis message dey very important to me," Omolara talk about di film. "I plan to do charity fashion ball to raise more awareness, especially on how childhood trauma dey affect women and children wey no get plenty opportunity."