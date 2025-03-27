As America dey go, China dey come
CULTURE
3 minit wey yu go read
As America dey go, China dey comeDi Trump administration dey continue to dismantle dia help programs and analysts warn say: Washington dey free up di field for kontris like China
China go see di development as opportunity to expand dia influence across di world / TRT Russian
27 Machi 2025

Di Trump govment don dey break down di USAID (United States Agency for International Development) small small, as pipo dey talk say oda big countries like China fit take di space wey America dey leave behind.

As America dey cut dia help, China don ready to take di kain work wey USAID dey do before. Di Trump govment dey see di cut for international aid as way to save money, but e don affect plenty programs wey dey support human rights and democracy for di world.

Di USAID wahala start as dem cut di budget wey dem dey use support human rights organizations for abroad. Di govment even close di USAID office, sack workers, and stop di projects. But federal court for Maryland talk say di closure no follow law and order make dem reopen di agency, bring back di workers, and continue di programs.

Even with di court order, di Trump govment no gree continue di funding for di programs. Elon Musk sef join talk say di organizations dey waste money, and e call NED (National Endowment for Democracy) scam. Di govment talk say dem wan focus on programs wey go benefit Americans directly.

Di cut for USAID funding don affect plenty organizations for places like Southeast Asia and Africa, where America and China dey compete for influence. China don dey fill di gap wey America leave, and dem don start similar programs for countries like Cambodia and Nepal.

For Cambodia, afta America stop two big projects—one for teaching children how to read and another for improving baby nutrition—China quickly start dia own programs. Di Chinese ambassador for Cambodia talk say dem wan support di children because dem be di future of di country.

Di Chinese govment no talk how much money dem dey spend, but di speed wey dem take replace di American projects show say dem dey serious. Di Trump govment decision to close USAID don give China di chance to take over di space wey America leave.

Cambodia govment no hide di fact say dem dey switch from one donor to another. Dem talk say if one partner comot, dem go find another one. China sef don confirm say dem go continue to support Cambodia under di 'South-South Cooperation' policy.

For Nepal, di same thing dey happen as China don ready to provide alternative funding afta USAID stop dia programs. Di same trend dey happen for oda regions, like Rwanda, where China don start early childhood development projects afta America cut dia aid.

Di way America dey reduce dia funding don give China di chance to strengthen dia position for countries where dem and America dey compete. China dey show say anywhere America comot, dem go step in to take responsibility.

