For di first time in more than 50 years, Syria don wake up to future wey no get di Assad family for di top.

Di strong regime wey people think say no fit shake don collapse for early hours of December 8, leave behind country wey war, oppression, and mass displacement don scatter.

Now, di streets of Damascus dey full with Syrians wey dey dream of wetin go happen next as dem dey start to rebuild dia homes. Dem dey wonder if dis moment wey dem don fight for since 2011 go finally bring di Syria wey dem bin dey hope for – di year wey dem rise against Bashar al Assad.

As di country dey celebrate di fall of di tyrant and Ahmed al Sharaa don become di President of Syria’s Transitional Government, Syrians dey look di future with hope and small fear.

Di work to rebuild di whole country, according to Zain Al-Abidin, wey be journalist for Deir Ezzor, go need to start from scratch. E talk say, 'Syria under di Assads – whether na Hafez or him pikin Bashar – no ever really be state. Now, we dey face country wey don scatter finish.'

Di institutions don collapse, economy don scatter, and di society dey divided after decades of oppression. Syrians no dey expect big political change overnight. 'We no get magic wand, and even Ahmed al Sharaa no fit do quick reforms,' Al-Abidin add.

Nedal Al-Amari, wey be independent journalist from Daraa, agree say di wahala wey Assad regime leave no go fit solve quick. But e believe say Ahmed al Sharaa go work to develop state institutions. 'Di reforms no go show result immediately, but e go need time,' e talk.

Di new Syria go be multi-party state wey rule of law go guide, no be one-party state again. Ahmed al Sharaa don already outline roadmap for di country future, wey include new parliament, constitution, and elections.

For him first speech, Ahmed al Sharaa talk say dem go form two committees – one to select smaller parliament and di other to prepare for national dialogue conference. E also talk about creating transitional government wey go represent all Syrians until free and fair elections fit happen.

Dr. Noor Ghazal Aswad, wey dey teach Political Rhetoric for University of Alabama, talk say Ahmed al Sharaa dey popular as revolutionary leader. 'If election happen today, e go win by landslide,' she talk.

Challenges still dey ahead. Over 90% of di population dey live below poverty line, and basic things like water and electricity na luxury for many people. Terror groups like SDF and Daesh still dey cause wahala, and Israeli air strikes dey add to di instability.

But people believe say di dangers fit overcome. Ahmed al Sharaa dey play big role to unite di country and maintain peace. 'Di real challenge now na to create stable, democratic society,' Dr. Aswad talk.

Even though di road ahead no go easy, Syrians dey hopeful say better future dey. 'Di joy wey people feel as di regime fall dey give us reason to believe say better Syria dey possible,' Al-Abidin add.