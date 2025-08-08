Israel security cabinet wey get some extremist ministers don gree for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan wey dem say go reoccupy Gaza City.

After dem hold cabinet meeting wey start for Thursday, dem announce di decision early Friday morning.

Dis one follow as Netanyahu submit plan make Israeli military take over di whole Gaza enclave, wey 75 percent already dey under Israeli control.

Di meeting happen as Netanyahu dey face plenty pressure from both home and abroad to make deal wey go free di people wey Palestinian resistance groups dey hold for Gaza and stop di starvation crisis wey dey happen for di place.

Netanyahu present phased plan wey go make dem seize control of Gaza during di high-stakes meeting, na wetin local media talk.

Di public broadcaster KAN, wey quote some officials wey no gree mention dia name, talk say Netanyahu propose wetin dem call "light" and "gradual" strategy during di meeting wey dem say na one of di most sensitive ones since di Gaza genocide start.

Di plan go make Israeli forces enter areas wey dem never invade before, including wetin dem call "Hamas training camps" for central Gaza and di main Gaza City — even though army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir don warn against am.

Di plan go start by moving Gaza City residents go south, then dem go surround di city and begin ground attacks for di areas wey people plenty, na wetin di sources tell KAN.

Some ministers no gree for any plan wey no go give dem full control of Gaza.

Aryeh Deri, wey be leader of di ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, warn say if di war too long, e go cause political wahala and fit endanger di hostages life.

Deri, wey no get specific portfolio, tell di ministers make dem listen to wetin di military dey talk, say Netanyahu plan fit cause "political damage" and put di hostages for more risk, na wetin KAN report.

Zamir still dey against any plan wey go involve full reoccupation of Gaza. E talk say di risks plenty, like harm to di hostages, stress for di Israeli soldiers and reservists, and di damage to Israel international reputation.

Before di meeting, Netanyahu talk for US TV station Fox News say di government plan to take full control of Gaza.

When dem ask am if Israel go control all of Gaza again like dem do between 1967 and 2005, Netanyahu talk say: "We no wan keep am. We wan get security perimetre. We no wan dey govern am."

E talk say dem wan hand am over to Arab forces wey go govern am well without dey threaten Israel and go give Gaza people better life. "But dat one no possible with Hamas," e add.

As di meeting dey go on, hundreds of people gather near di prime minister office for West Jerusalem, dey call for deal to release di hostages.

Earlier on Thursday, di relatives of di hostages sail from Ashkelon port dey try reach Gaza.