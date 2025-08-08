Israel security cabinet wey get some extremist ministers don gree for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan wey dem say go reoccupy Gaza City.
After dem hold cabinet meeting wey start for Thursday, dem announce di decision early Friday morning.
Dis one follow as Netanyahu submit plan make Israeli military take over di whole Gaza enclave, wey 75 percent already dey under Israeli control.
Di meeting happen as Netanyahu dey face plenty pressure from both home and abroad to make deal wey go free di people wey Palestinian resistance groups dey hold for Gaza and stop di starvation crisis wey dey happen for di place.
Netanyahu present phased plan wey go make dem seize control of Gaza during di high-stakes meeting, na wetin local media talk.
Di public broadcaster KAN, wey quote some officials wey no gree mention dia name, talk say Netanyahu propose wetin dem call "light" and "gradual" strategy during di meeting wey dem say na one of di most sensitive ones since di Gaza genocide start.
Di plan go make Israeli forces enter areas wey dem never invade before, including wetin dem call "Hamas training camps" for central Gaza and di main Gaza City — even though army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir don warn against am.
Di plan go start by moving Gaza City residents go south, then dem go surround di city and begin ground attacks for di areas wey people plenty, na wetin di sources tell KAN.
Some ministers no gree for any plan wey no go give dem full control of Gaza.
Aryeh Deri, wey be leader of di ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, warn say if di war too long, e go cause political wahala and fit endanger di hostages life.
Deri, wey no get specific portfolio, tell di ministers make dem listen to wetin di military dey talk, say Netanyahu plan fit cause "political damage" and put di hostages for more risk, na wetin KAN report.
Zamir still dey against any plan wey go involve full reoccupation of Gaza. E talk say di risks plenty, like harm to di hostages, stress for di Israeli soldiers and reservists, and di damage to Israel international reputation.
Before di meeting, Netanyahu talk for US TV station Fox News say di government plan to take full control of Gaza.
When dem ask am if Israel go control all of Gaza again like dem do between 1967 and 2005, Netanyahu talk say: "We no wan keep am. We wan get security perimetre. We no wan dey govern am."
E talk say dem wan hand am over to Arab forces wey go govern am well without dey threaten Israel and go give Gaza people better life. "But dat one no possible with Hamas," e add.
As di meeting dey go on, hundreds of people gather near di prime minister office for West Jerusalem, dey call for deal to release di hostages.
Earlier on Thursday, di relatives of di hostages sail from Ashkelon port dey try reach Gaza.
Di organisers talk say dem wan "reach as close as dem fit to dia loved ones." Di families dey vex for Netanyahu plan to expand di genocide.
Yehuda Cohen, wey be papa of Nimrod Cohen, one Israeli soldier wey dey Gaza, talk from di boat say Netanyahu dey prolong di genocide to please extremists for him government and to stop di government from collapse.
"Netanyahu dey work only for himself," e talk, beg di international community to pressure Netanyahu make e stop di genocide and save him son.
'More destruction'
Israel don dey carry out genocide for Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians don record di death of over 62,000 people, most of dem na women and children.
About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey dem destroy, na wetin Palestine official WAFA news agency talk.
Experts dey talk say di real number of people wey don die fit pass wetin Gaza authorities dey report, dem estimate say e fit reach 200,000.
Out of di 251 hostages wey Hamas capture for dia 2023 attack, 49 still dey Gaza, including 27 wey military talk say dem don die. Palestinians talk say many hostages die for di strikes wey Israel dey carry out since 2023.
Israel don arrest and jail about 11,000 Palestinians.
'More destruction and death'
On Wednesday, Defence Minister Israel Katz talk for social media say "e dey important make di chief of staff express him position," but di military must respect di government policy.
For statement wey military release on Thursday, Zamir talk say e go continue to dey talk him mind without fear.
"We no dey deal with theory — na life and death matter we dey handle, and na di defence of di state we dey do, as we dey look di soldiers and citizens for eye," Zamir talk for di statement.
For Gaza, di fear dey increase as people dey wonder wetin di expansion of Israeli genocide go bring.
"Ground operations mean more destruction and death. No safe place dey anywhere," na wetin Ahmad Salem, 45, talk.
"If Israel start and expand dia ground operations again, na we go be di first victims."
"Nothing remain to occupy," na wetin Maysaa al-Heila, wey dey live for displacement camp, talk. "Gaza no dey again."