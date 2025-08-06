Washington DC — Canadians don show support for Prime Minister Mark Carney announcement say Ottawa go recognise di State of Palestine for di 80th Session of di UN General Assembly (UNGA) wey go happen for September. Dis one dey follow similar announcement wey United Kingdom and France don make before.

But dem dey talk say Canada no suppose put any condition for di decision.

Trevor Franklin, wey be rehabilitation worker from British Columbia for Canada, tell TRT World say di step dey reasonable to fit end di wahala wey Israel dey cause for Gaza, where dem don reportedly kill over 60,000 Palestinians, displace almost all di 2.3 million people wey dey there, and create hunger crisis for di area.

“For me, to recognise Palestine dey very reasonable. Di killing don too much,” Franklin talk give TRT World.

“To dey see di innocent children and people wey dey suffer for di matter dey break person heart.”

Most countries for di United Nations — 147 out of 193 — don already recognise Palestinian state, wey get observer status for di UN.

Carney talk say Canada dey ready to recognise Palestine, and e highlight di need for coordinated action to support peace and dignity for di middle of di civilian suffering.

“To preserve two-state solution mean say we go stand with all di people wey choose peace instead of violence or terrorism, and honour di way dem wan make Israeli and Palestinian states live together peacefully as di only way wey go bring secure and better future,” Carney talk.

E still promise say Canada go continue to deliver humanitarian aid for Gaza, and dem go work with Ottawa partners to develop plan wey go secure Palestine future.

Another Canadian, Robert Copeland from Ontario, wey dey near US, also support di move. E talk say e dey stand with di Palestinians and di suffer wey dem don dey face since October 2023.

“I dey feel for di Palestinians. Wetin dey happen to dem no good… E dey sad,” Copeland tell TRT World.

Long overdue

Survey wey dem do recently show say almost half of Canadians dey support make Palestinian state dey. Another 57 percent dey support public talk wey dey back Palestinians to get dia own state.

Many people still dey talk say di recognition of Palestine don tey wey e suppose happen.

Dunia Hamou, Canadian wey dey live for California, US, tell TRT World say di move dey “overdue and symbolic.” She talk say e shock her say people suddenly dey feel safe to talk against Israel forced starvation for Gaza.

“Na di general public we need make dem dey our side, and dis fit give us better push. Di international community dey with Palestine,” she add.

But Carney don talk say Canada recognition of Palestinian sovereignty go get conditions.

Di conditions include say Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas go reform governance, hold general elections for 2026 wey Hamas no go participate, and demilitarise di Palestinian state.

Di National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), wey be human rights and civil liberties group, welcome di decision of PM Carney as better step, but dem dey call for unconditional recognition of Palestine right to be sovereign state.

“Dis na historic day for Canada. We dey happy say our country don join di global majority to announce di upcoming formal recognition of Palestinian sovereignty for September,” NCCM head Stephen Brown tell reporters for Ottawa last week.