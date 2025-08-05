Every day for Gaza, dem dey lose about 28 pikin as Israel dey continue di wahala and di almost complete blockage of humanitarian help, na wetin di UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) tok.

"Death by bombardments. Death by hunger and starvation. Death because help and important services no dey," na wetin UNICEF yarn for dia post for X on Monday.

"For Gaza, every day, about 28 pikin — di size of one classroom — don dey die," dem tok.

Di agency beg make dem allow humanitarian help enter sharp-sharp and make di fight stop, as dem emphasize say di pikin dem for Gaza dey need food, clean water, medicine, and protection urgently.

"Wetin dem need pass anything na ceasefire, NOW," UNICEF tok.