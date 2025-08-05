Every day for Gaza, dem dey lose about 28 pikin as Israel dey continue di wahala and di almost complete blockage of humanitarian help, na wetin di UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) tok.
"Death by bombardments. Death by hunger and starvation. Death because help and important services no dey," na wetin UNICEF yarn for dia post for X on Monday.
"For Gaza, every day, about 28 pikin — di size of one classroom — don dey die," dem tok.
Di agency beg make dem allow humanitarian help enter sharp-sharp and make di fight stop, as dem emphasize say di pikin dem for Gaza dey need food, clean water, medicine, and protection urgently.
"Wetin dem need pass anything na ceasefire, NOW," UNICEF tok.
Israel wahala for Gaza
Since October 7, 2023, Israel don dey carry wahala enter Gaza. Gaza Health Ministry tok say almost 61,000 Palestinians don die — almost half of dem na women and pikin — while tens of thousands don wound.
Di war don scatter Gaza health and sanitation system, close almost all di hospitals, and push di area near hunger finish. Aid agencies tok say di delivery of food, medicine, and fuel don dey face wahala because of di Israeli restrictions for border crossings.
Even as di international community dey beg for ceasefire, Israel still dey continue di wahala. UNICEF and other humanitarian groups dey warn say if di violence no stop quick, di number of pikin wey don die for Gaza go still increase.