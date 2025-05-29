Wednesday, 28 May ,2025, na di 600th day wey Israel dey fight war for Gaza. Di fight still dey kill plenty Palestinians every day, including pikin dem, as humanitarian aid no dey reach well. People wey dey hungry, including babies and old people, dey face serious wahala for di place wey dem don block.

Last week, Netanyahu government gree allow small American aid enter Gaza, dem talk say na because Trump administration pressure dem. Hamas come announce say dem don reach agreement with US envoy Steve Witkoff to end di Gaza war.

Trump, wey no happy with di Gaza war and di pictures of Palestinian pikin dem wey dey suffer, don tell him people, including Witkoff, make dem push Netanyahu to stop di war, according to Axios. Even Western countries wey dey support Israel before don dey vex. UK, France, and Canada talk say di way Israel dey handle Gaza no make sense. UK even stop trade talk with Israel to show say dem no happy.

Germany new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, talk say, “Wetin Israeli Army dey do for Gaza, e no clear wetin dem wan achieve by making civilians suffer like dis.”

Unlike before, America no talk anything about di complaints. Trump even skip Israel for him Middle East tour, and dis one pain Netanyahu well well. People dey see am as Trump dey try show say e no happy with Israel.

Di question now be say, Trump fit stop di bloodshed? Polls for Israel show say about 70% of di people wan make di war end. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert even call Netanyahu actions for Gaza “war crimes.”

Omer Bartov, wey be historian and professor for Brown University, talk say Trump fit make big change if e use him power to force Israel stop di destruction for Gaza and start political talk with Arab countries, Europe, and new Palestinian leaders. Bartov don dey warn say if Israel continue like dis, di Zionist project fit collapse for di next 20 to 30 years.

Some US diplomatic moves dey show say Washington dey change how dem dey handle Middle East matter. Dem don dey talk with Yemen Houthi rebels, Iran, and even Hamas. Dis one fit mean say Netanyahu dey lose support for Washington.

But some analysts no believe say Trump go fit stop Netanyahu. Joost Hiltermann, wey dey work with International Crisis Group, talk say Trump no really care about Gaza, say e just wan make sure people no die of hunger and dem fit move Gazans comot. Hiltermann no sure say Netanyahu go ever agree for long-term peace.

Kamel Hawwash, wey be Palestinian-British academic, talk say e no see how Trump go fit force Netanyahu to stop di war. E talk say di Republican Congress still dey support Israel well well. But e also mention say Trump recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar fit dey connected to di pressure to stop di war.

Hiltermann talk say Trump no visit Israel for him Gulf tour because e wan focus on business with Arab leaders and Netanyahu no wan stop di war. Hawwash no believe say di bloodshed go end soon, as Netanyahu dey close to him goal to destroy Gaza and push Palestinians comot. E talk say unless world leaders join hand to stop arms to Israel, di war no go stop.