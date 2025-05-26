For Gaza hospital wey don scatter, doctors dey wear old scrubs, dia face full wit stress, eyes heavy wit grief but dem still dey strong – dem dey try hold life together as everything dey fall apart around dem.

For ova 14 months, dem don dey document dia efforts, show how dem dey fight every day to save civilians life.

Di testimonies of dis doctors, wey dem film for trauma wards and clinics wey bomb don scatter, na di heart of di documentary Gaza: Medics Under Fire. Dis one na rare story wey show how di healthcare system dey collapse under di constant attack from Israel.

Di film, wey Basement Films produce, don already get clearance to show for BBC—legally, editorially, and journalistically—since months ago.

But now, BBC don delay am indefinitely and dem no give clear reason why.

BBC dey face plenty criticism for di delay, and some people dey talk say e fit get connection wit another film wey dem call Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone. Dat one dem pull am after dem discover say di narrator na di pikin of one Hamas official—wey dem no disclose before.

Even though BBC never talk di full truth, insiders and critics dey suggest say political pressure—whether from inside or from pro-Israel groups—fit dey make BBC dey careful to show Gaza: Medics Under Fire.

BBC talk say di delay dey connected to di review of di other film, Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, wey dem commission for 2025. But di two films no get anything to do wit each other.

Di filmmakers for Gaza: Medics Under Fire na respected journalists like Ben de Pear, Karim Shah, and Ramita Navai. Di film no get any political voiceovers—na only di testimonies of di people wey dey risk dia life to save others.

More than 600 big names, including Susan Sarandon, Juliet Stevenson, and Miriam Margolyes, don sign open letter wey dey demand make BBC release di film.

“Dis no be editorial caution, na political suppression,” di letter talk. “No news organisation suppose dey decide for back door whose story dem go tell. Dis film dey important and di public suppose see am.”

Di medics and whistleblowers wey dey di film don dey threaten to withdraw dia consent if BBC no release di documentary. Dem risk dia life to talk, and now dem dey fear say dia testimonies go disappear.

Basement Films spokesperson talk say: “We dey apologise to di people wey trust us wit dia story … Many of dem dey reconsider dia consent because di film don delay for months, even though BBC senior management don praise am.”

Health Workers 4 Palestine talk say di health workers for di film don see plenty of dia colleagues die, and dem dey risk dia life to care for patients and expose di attack on healthcare by Israel.

“If di voice of Palestinian doctors no dey credible, then whose voice BBC go believe?” di group ask.

Basement Films also vex say di delay dey show how BBC dey fail to inform di public and report di truth.

Di UK broadcaster don dey face wahala for di way dem dey report Israel and Palestine matter. People dey talk say dem dey favour Israel side pass.

More than 52,800 Palestinians don die for Gaza since October 2023, most of dem na women and children. Over 1,400 medics don die on duty as Israel dey bomb hospitals and ambulances.

UN Commission of Inquiry talk say dis attacks fit be war crimes or even crime against humanity. Israel dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice.

Shelving di film no be neutral act. E dey add to di way Western media dey sideline Palestinian suffering.

BBC talk say dem go decide on di film “in due course,” but dem never give timeline or transparency.