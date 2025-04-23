Plenty pikin for di world dey grow up tink say milk na just sometin wey dem dey pick for supermarket shelf, and egg na sometin wey dey come from farm pack inside tray like factory work.

For many pipo, di joy to sabi and experience village life and tradition don turn sometin wey dem dey only see for textbook.

For Beza Primary School, wey dey about 10 kilometers from Masvingo, di fifth biggest city for Zimbabwe, one kind special classroom dey under open sky. Na for here students dey learn wetin city life no dey teach dem.

Di classroom get goat pen wey get 29 goat dem. But di goat dem no be just ordinary livestock. Dem be part of one special curriculum wey dey teach culture, mathematics, and how to live sustainable life.

Dis initiative dey supported by UNESCO programme wey dem call "Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage through Basic Education" for Zimbabwe and Namibia. E dey help join heritage and practical education together.

For students like Faith Maribha, di project don turn wetin dem dey read for book into sometin wey dem fit touch and experience.

"I don only dey read about village tradition for book," Faith yarn give TRT Afrika. "E dey sweet me to learn say baby goat na ‘mbudzana’ and how livestock dey important for Shona culture traditional ceremony. For visual arts class, we dey see how dem dey use animal skin take make cloth. E make learning real."

Even mathematics class don turn to sometin wey dey interesting.

"To count di goat dem wey dey for di kraal (livestock enclosure) dey sweet pass to dey look number for paper," Lawrence Moyo talk. "We dey calculate how di goat dem dey grow, measure feed, and even calculate medicine dose for di goat dem. Na maths wey we fit use."

Di way wey di students for Beza school dey see goat don change. Dem no dey see am as just food or way to make money again; dem dey see am as connection to di tradition of their ancestors.

One teacher, Enia Chikohora, dey explain to dem why goat dey special for ceremony like masungiro or kusungira. For dis ritual, pregnant woman or newly married woman go return her papa house for di time wey she wan born or as part of di wedding tradition.

"When woman return her papa house for dis kind time, Shona culture dey see am as sacred moment. She go carry two goat wey her in-law give her papa – one male for di feast and one female for breeding. E no be just about food; e dey about life, family, and respect," Enia talk.

Di impact no stop for classroom. Parents like Tafara Moyo dey appreciate di value of di way dem dey join heritage and modern education together.

"I no ever think say my pikin go learn for school wetin I learn from my grandparents," he yarn give TRT Afrika. "Dis mix of tradition and education dey make sure say our native knowledge no go lost, but e go dey cherished and carried forward."

Now, anytime dem dey do traditional ritual for house, Moyo pikin dey understand wetin e mean. "E dey help us take care of di goat dem with di skill wey e learn for school. Na dis kind education we need, one wey go dey with dem for life," di papa talk with joy.

Di project wey UNESCO dey support dey help students connect with their heritage while dem dey learn practical skill.

Agriculture lesson for di school dey include how to use traditional herbal remedy for farm animal injury, join di knowledge of ancestors with modern animal care.

For Sikato Primary School, another UNESCO project dey happen. Dis one dey focus on traditional "roadrunner" chicken, wey be strong and self-sufficient breed wey dey rooted for Zimbabwe culture.

Students dey learn di benefit of aloe vera for poultry health and why e good to plant herb wey dey chase snake around di chicken coop.

"For our culture, to give visitor chicken na di highest form of respect," one teacher talk. "And di chicken feather? E no be waste, dem dey use am as headpiece for traditional cloth."

UNESCO programme no just dey preserve di past; e dey prepare di students for di future.

"Dis project no just dey teach history; e dey make di students proud say dem be custodian of their heritage," Enia talk. "Dem dey see how tradition and modern skill fit work together."