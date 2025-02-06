Two years don pass since di early hours of February 6, wen two strong earthquakes shake di southern part of Türkiye. Di quake kill more than 50,000 people and injure over 100,000, according to wetin officials talk.

Di disaster scatter whole communities, turn dem to rubble, as e happen for cold weather, catch many people for sleep. Di earthquakes wey happen for Kahramanmaras remind people say di area dey prone to earthquake, something wey don dey happen since di 3rd millennium BCE, according to history records.

But even with all di wahala, di spirit of di nation no break. Di government, local communities, and international support join hand to start recovery work sharp-sharp. Even though di destruction big, Türkiye don start one of di biggest reconstruction efforts for dia history.

Di Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change don promise say dem go deliver over 450,000 new houses before di year end, and dem don already complete thousands. Engineers, construction workers, and volunteers dey work tireless to rebuild homes, hospitals, and infrastructure.

So far, di ministry talk say dem don build more than 200,000 houses and workplaces for all di earthquake areas, from Hatay to Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other places for di 11 provinces.

Hatay, di place wey suffer pass for di earthquake, lose more than 30,000 people. But in two years, dem don build over 46,000 houses and workplaces for di area. Ahmet Horoz, di president of Hatay Industrialist Businesspersons Association, talk say di government dey do dia best 24/7 to rebuild di area.

Hatay, wey get rich history and culture, don turn to di main focus for rebuilding efforts. Di province get 15 districts, including Antakya (Antioch) and Iskenderun, di Mediterranean port-city wey Alexander di Great army pass during im Middle East expedition.

Under di coordination of TOKI, di government housing agency, about 182,000 workers dey work for 3,481 construction sites across 11 provinces. Di new buildings dey follow strict earthquake-resistant standards, and di government dey focus on ground-strengthening efforts.

Horoz talk say di new houses and workplaces dey follow strict development rules to make sure say people go dey safe. E also talk say di governor dey work like construction site manager to finish di work quick-quick.

Hospitals don also dey built for Antakya and Defne, di two districts wey di earthquake hit well-well. Dem don demolish more than 70% of di damaged or collapsed buildings, but some legal wahala between landlords and dia relatives dey delay some reconstruction work.

For rural areas, di government no forget dem. Since 2023, dem don build over 30,000 village homes to give safe and sustainable housing for people wey di earthquake displace. Aziz Yoldas, a security guard from Gaziantep’s Nurdagi district, praise di effort, say di houses for village dey fine.

Yoldas lose two brothers, dia wives, and four nephews for di earthquake. Im older brother still die few months later because di pain too much for am. For many survivors, di rural areas don turn to safe place wey dey stable against tremors.

Even though progress dey, challenges still dey. Many people wey run comot from di disaster zones never return because work no dey and social infrastructure still dey miss. Business leaders like Horoz talk say to bring people back to di earthquake areas dey hard because many don migrate go find better life.

Horoz talk say di government dey try, but di lack of social activities like sports and entertainment dey make people no wan return. Siddik Onler, another businessman from Hatay, talk say di earthquake make many of im workers migrate, and e affect im company work.

But hope still dey. New job opportunities dey come up, and community efforts dey help bring normal life back. With government support and di determination of di people, Türkiye earthquake-hit areas dey rise again.

Onler, wey lose 20 close relatives, still dey hopeful. E talk say di old city centre for Antakya and Defne don dey recover small-small. Di journey to rebuild Türkiye go take time, but di resilience of di people no go shake. With every new building and every family wey return, di nation dey heal and turn di sorrow to strength.