UN beg for urgent money to stop ration cuts for Rohingya refugees
FILE PHOTO: According to UN Rohingya refugees really need help as di food dem rely on fit reduce / Reuters
8 Machi 2025

Di UN World Food Programme (WFP) don beg for urgent moni to stop dem from cut food ration wey go affect more than one million Rohingya refugees wey dey Bangladesh.

WFP warn on Friday say di moni wey dem need for emergency response for Bangladesh no dey enough, and e fit affect di food wey dem dey give di refugees. Di agency talk say dem need $15 million for April and $81 million till di end of 2025 to fit continue to give full ration.

If dem no get di moni quick, dem go reduce di monthly ration to $6 per person, from di $12.50 wey dem dey give before. Dis one dey happen as di refugees dey prepare for eid celebration wey dey mark di end of Ramadan for di end of March, na wetin WFP Bangladesh talk for dia statement.

All di Rohingya refugees dey collect voucher wey dem fit use buy food for di shops wey dem don arrange for di camps. Bangladesh don dey host more than 1.2 million Rohingya for Cox’s Bazar area since 2017 when dem run comot from Myanmar because of military wahala.

On Wednesday, WFP write letter give Bangladeshi refugee officials say dem go reduce di food ration wey dem dey give each person every month because moni no dey enough, and di new plan go start from April 1.

Di Bangladesh government talk say di reason why moni no dey na because di US President Donald Trump administration stop di United States Agency for International Development (USAID) last month. Di agency dey provide 80 percent of di WFP moni wey dem dey use help di Rohingya.

‘Dem dey depend well well’

New set of Rohingya refugees wey pass 100,000 don enter Bangladesh for di past few months as dem dey run from di fight wey dey happen for Myanmar. Dis new people wey dey come dey put more wahala for di resources wey don already dey stretch, na wetin WFP talk.

“Di Rohingya refugee wahala na one of di biggest and longest wey di world don see,” na wetin WFP Country Director for Bangladesh, Dom Scalpelli, talk.

“Di Rohingya refugees for Bangladesh dey depend on humanitarian help to survive. If we reduce di food wey dem dey get, e go make dem suffer hunger well well and dem fit do anything just to survive.”

“We need support sharp sharp to stop dis wahala from getting worse,” Scalpelli add. For 2023, di problem of moni make WFP reduce di ration from $12 to $8 per person every month. Later, dem increase am back when dem get moni. But for people wey no get legal status, no fit waka comot di camp, and no get work wey go give dem moni, if dem reduce di food again, e go cause more security and protection wahala, na wetin di UN food agency talk.

