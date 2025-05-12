For di past few days, India and Pakistan don dey fight one of di biggest military wahala wey dem don get for decades, e even pass di disputed Kashmir border.

On May 8, siren begin blow and local authorities impose blackout for some northern states and cities for India, including Indian-administered Kashmir. Not long after, people begin hear blast as missile and drone dey fly for sky, na wetin eyewitness dem talk.

At di same time, another kind war dey happen for television and social media. Plenty Indian TV channels dey carry false tori say Pakistani cities dey under attack. Dis disinformation no come from trolls, na mainstream media networks wey get big audience dey spread di fake news to ginger nationalist feelings.

One channel, DNA, even post for dia official X handle say: “India don attack Pakistani Capital Islamabad!” Later, dem delete di post without any explanation.

Zee News carry di matter go another level, dem talk say: “Pakistan Capital Islamabad don dey occupied!”

Aaj Tak even simulate military strike for Karachi Port, dey show fake destruction live for studio like say na real-time attack dem dey cover.

India Today join di matter, dem claim say Indian forces don attack both Lahore and Karachi.

Times Now Bharat carry di drama go another level, dem even bring retired Indian soldier to make di fake tori look real. Di performance too much, e make people dey laugh but e still worry dem.

One of di worst fake news na di one wey ABP News talk say Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir don dey arrested. 1st India News no gree carry last, dem even appoint new army chief for Pakistan like say dem dey write new story for di world.

Di fake news reach di highest level when Zee News show graphics say Pakistani army don surrender after Indian forces capture plenty major cities. Dem show Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dey hide for bunker and surrender for di same segment.

Anchors like Anjana Om Kashyap and Shweta Singh even report say suicide attack happen for Pathankot and Rajouri, but di claims no get any proof and e fit no be true.

Di plenty fake news make some people begin reflect. Indian author Basant Maheshwari wey get plenty followers for online, come apologize say: “I never delete tweet before but today I dey delete all di tweets wey I post without verifying di claims of our Indian media channels. E pain me say I believe wetin I see!”

On Thursday, May 8, X announce say Indian government don order dem to block over 8,000 accounts for dia platform. Even though di company no agree with di order, dem talk say dem don start to comply under protest. X warn say if dem no follow di directive, e fit lead to big wahala like heavy fine or even imprisonment of dia workers for India.

Some of di accounts wey dem block include independent media houses like The Wire, Maktoob Media, Free Press Kashmir, The Kashmiriyat, and veteran journalists like Anuradha Bhasin and Muzamil Jaleel. People don condemn di move as attack on press freedom and say e be deliberate attempt to silence credible voices, while di mainstream media wey dey spread di fake news still dey operate freely.