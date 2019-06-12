In Pictures: Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed exhibited in Topkapi Palace
In Pictures: Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed exhibited in Topkapi PalaceMuslim Caliphs almost always wanted to keep the holy relics of Prophet Mohammed close to where they ruled. In the end, the Ottoman rulers brought them to Istanbul, where the Turkish government safeguards them in the historic Topkapi Palace.
The main gate of the Privy Room, where Ottoman sultans resided and made decisions on the most important state issues, also hosts the Chamber of the Holy Relics of the Prophet Mohammed. / TRTWorld
June 12, 2019

After the Ottomans became the holders of the caliphate in 1517, defeating the Mamluks and conquering much of the Middle East, they brought most of the Holy Relics of Prophet Mohammed from Cairo to Istanbul. 

They have been kept in the Chamber of the Holy Relics inside the Privy Room, which was the sultans’ living quarters for centuries, in Topkapi Palace, the empire’s headquarters. 

Since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, the palace has become a museum, where the Holy Relics are being exhibited to local and foreign tourists. 

Below are photos of some relics located in the Topkapi Palace. 

To read more about how Muslim caliphs held the holy relics of the Prophet Mohammed and why Ottoman rulers brought them to Istanbul, click here.  

