WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japanese mountaineer killed trying to conquer unscaled peak in Pakistan
Another climber was injured while attempting to scale Pakistan's unclimbed Virgin Peak, located in one of the most treacherous mountain ranges in the world.
Japanese mountaineer killed trying to conquer unscaled peak in Pakistan
Shinji Tamura fell at 5,380 metres while climbing the peak of a mountain. Photo: AP / AP
August 16, 2023

A Japanese mountaineer has died and another has been injured while trying to climb a never-scaled mountain in Pakistan, a mountaineering official and the injured climber have said.

The climbers were on an expedition organised by a local tour operator in the Andaq Valley in the country’s north, said Karrar Haidri on Tuesday, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan. The unclimbed mountain is called Virgin Peak, and it is 5,800 metres tall.

Shinji Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 metres while trying to ascend the mountain on Friday, Haidri said.

The man's colleague, Semba Takayasu, said their rappelling point was broken, and they fell together, holding a double rope about 60 metres long.

He said the campground was so close its lights were visible, and he thought Tamura was trying to reach it when he disappeared.

Takayasu managed to reach base camp to seek help, and Haidri said a search team was quickly sent to the area where Tamura slipped.

RelatedThree climbers lost on K2 mountain feared dead

“Our rescue team is going down into the crevices, but the crevices (are) so deep and so soft, you know, so our rescue team cannot find him," Takayasu said.

The search for his body was called off Monday, and local authorities in the region confirmed Tamura's death.

“We have been informed by local authorities that the Japanese fell from a great height into the rocks, and there were piles of snow, and apparently he was buried there. Some of his belongings were found, but there is no trace of his body,” Haidri said.

“There is no chance of survival in such incidents, and the injured Japanese Semba Takayasu had also seen him falling from a great height, and rescuers went to the area for the search.”

Tamura said he was rescued from the base camp by a helicopter and later arrived at Skardu, the main town in northern Pakistan, which is known as the gateway to K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers visit northern Pakistan, where some of the world's tallest mountains are located.

Pakistani authorities said Saturday they were investigating the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of K2, the world’s most treacherous mountain.

RelatedHas the world's ‘Savage Mountain’ K2 been tamed?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us