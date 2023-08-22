WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple people dead in northern China coal mine explosion
The accident is the deadliest since the February collapse of an open-pit mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia that killed more than 50.
Multiple people dead in northern China coal mine explosion
A total of 90 miners were in the shaft at the time of the explosion. / Photo: AP Archive
August 22, 2023

At least 11 people have been killed in a coal mine explosion in northern China, a reminder of the country's continued dependence on the energy source, authorities said.

The blast occurred late on Monday on the outskirts of the historic city of Yan’an in mountainous Shaanxi province, where mining has long been a key driver of the local economy.

A total of 90 miners were in the shaft at the time of the explosion, which is still under investigation, the provincial Department of Emergency Management reported on social media.

The accident was the deadliest since the February collapse of an open-pit mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia that killed more than 50.

Officials as high as Chinese leader Xi Jinping have called for safety improvements, but that seems to have had a limited effect on mining operations that frequently cut corners while local officials turn a blind eye.

RelatedDeath toll climbs in China mine accident as rescue mission continues

Deadly accidents

China has experienced a series of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months, often as a result of poor safety training and regulation, official corruption and corporate profit-seeking.

Despite the high-profile incidents, the overall number of industrial accidents fell by 27 percent in 2022, when much of China’s economy was shut down under its “zero Covid” policy, the Ministry of Emergency Management reported.

The number of deaths fell by 23.6 percent, the ministry said.

While swiftly adding wind and solar power, China remains dependent on coal for the bulk of its energy and is the world's largest producer and consumer of the fuel source.

RelatedXinjiang gold mine collapse leaves more than a dozen trapped
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us