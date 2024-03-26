The UN Security Council has called for an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza five months into the brutal war on the blockaded enclave, despite Israel's ally, the United States, abstaining.

Here are some reactions to the resolution to halt Israel's war over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with an aim for a "lasting" truce, which drew rare applause at the Security Council:

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for swift implementation of a ceasefire after Israel voiced anger over the resolution.

"Failure would be unforgivable," Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hamas

Hamas welcomed the resolution while saying it was ready to negotiate the release of captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"We also affirm our readiness to engage in an immediate prisoner exchange process that leads to the release of prisoners on both sides," the resistance group said.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the UN vote "hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the abductees".

"It gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees," the statement said.

It also took aim at the US abstention, calling it a "clear retreat" from its earlier position.

Palestinian Authority

Hussein al Sheikh, Minister for Civilian Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, hailed the resolution in a post on X.

"We call for a permanent cessation to this criminal war and Israel's immediate withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," he wrote.

Türkiye

Türkiye called the resolution and prospective return of humanitarian access to Gaza "a positive step".

"We hope that Israel will comply with the requirements of this resolution without delay," Turkish Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X.

United States

Following the vote, the United States said a ceasefire could "only" be implemented once Hamas begins releasing captives.

"A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

After the United States vetoed previous drafts, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists that the US decision to abstain from Monday's vote does not represent a "shift in our policy".

Arab League

The Arab League's Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the decision "comes late".

"The lesson now is to implement the decision on the ground, stop military operations and Israeli aggression immediately and completely," he added.

EU

Top European Union officials welcomed the resolution, calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all captives.

"Implementation of this resolution is vital for the protection of all civilians," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Egypt

The resolution "represents the first important and necessary step to stop the bloodshed," the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to the UN.

France

France's UN representative called for a sustained truce between Israel and Palestine beyond the ongoing month of Ramadan.

"This crisis is not over," said Nicolas de Riviere. "After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire."

Iraq

Baghdad's foreign minister applauded the resolution in a statement and stressed "the importance for the parties to respect their obligations under international law".

Jordan

Jordan's Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the UN and international community would "take action to safeguard the two-state solution and ensure the establishment of an autonomous and sovereign Palestinian state".

Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati hailed the "first stage in the process of ending Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip."

He also called for a political solution "to end the conflict and give the Palestinians their rights".

Qatar

Qatar said it hopes the resolution "represents a step towards a permanent cessation of fighting in the Strip".

South Africa

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor welcomed the resolution on public radio but stressed that "the ball is in the court of the Security Council".

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on X applauded the resolution and said that "the realisation of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side in peace and security is the only realistic and viable solution for the region".

The Netherlands

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the next step was "to stop the violence, free the hostages, immediately send in vastly more humanitarian aid to Gaza and find a lasting solution".

The country's far-right leader, Geert Wilders, who swept to victory in recent polls, on X voiced support for Israel "against the dark forces of hate and destruction called Hamas".

Chile

Chile's foreign office said it was "necessary to progress the two-state solution, in which Palestine and Israel can live in peace inside internationally recognised borders."

Colombia

"I invite the world's nations, if Israel breaks this ceasefire, to break diplomatic relations with this country," said Colombian President Gustavo Petro on X.

NGOs

Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said the resolution is "long overdue" and called for "an immediate and comprehensive arms embargo".

Human Rights Watch's UN lead Louis Charbonneau called for Israel to halt "unlawful attacks", for Palestinian armed groups to "immediately release all civilians held hostage", and for the US and others to suspend "arms transfers to Israel".

Oxfam's UN representative, Brenda Mofya, said the resolution should provide "much-needed respite from the relentless and devastating Israeli violence".