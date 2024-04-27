Türkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has stressed the need for the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to expedite the conversion of a file against Israel into a case.

"Israeli officials who have committed war crimes, aggression, murdered children, and committed genocide, including Netanyahu, must be brought before the court," Tunc said on Saturday during a speech at the Inter-Parliamentary Jerusalem Platform 5th Conference.

"Unfortunately, a crime against humanity, a human tragedy, continues to unfold before the eyes of the world. The recent attacks in Palestine are unquestionably crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes," he added.

Tunc noted that the UN and the Security Council have issued more than 60 resolutions concerning Israel's unjust attacks and human rights violations.

"It is impossible to call a state that disregards the decisions and laws of international organizations, violates human rights, and systematically commits these violations a state. Israel has been acting like a terrorist organisation for almost a century," he stated.

'ICC must convert the file'

Tunc underscored that in Palestine, the most basic human rights are violated by Israel's attacks.

"Can we speak of the right to life, constantly reiterated by the West and human rights advocates, in a place where thousands of people have been martyred? Why aren't those advocating for the right to life raising their voices?"

The minister said the principles of humanitarian law in the Geneva Conventions have been violated, especially in attacks since October 7.

He also noted that a provisional measure was taken in the case opened at the International Court of Justice by South Africa regarding the prevention of child slaughter, crimes against humanity and genocide, but there is no mechanism for the implementation of this provisional measure.

"The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court must now urgently convert the file in his possession into a case and bring Israeli officials who have committed war crimes, aggression, murdered children, and committed genocide, especially Netanyahu, before the court," said Tunc.

'Fairer world is possible'

He highlighted the significant applications of legal experts and civil society organisations from Türkiye regarding evidence.

"Our Anadolu Agency has also submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court, especially in terms of footage and videos, but unfortunately, we continue to see that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court does not act on this matter."

"There is only one leader in the world who advocates for human rights, fairness, and justice, who says, 'A fairer world is possible, the international system is unable to respond to humanity's problems, it remains ineffective.' That leader is Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

Tunc commented on a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister Friday.

"The immoral sharing by the Israeli foreign minister, attempting to overshadow those inhumane acts, child murders and genocide crimes, will not overshadow the crimes committed there. Israel is condemned by the conscience of humanity," he said.

Tunc emphasised that the problem will not disappear until an independent Palestinian state is established.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to defend and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on every platform," he said.