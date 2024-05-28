WORLD
Trump calls his political opponents 'scum' on Memorial Day
"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," says ex-US president Donald Trump, referring to President Joe Biden.
Trump also went on to mention his various legal adversaries, calling one of the judges "wacko." / Photo: Reuters
May 28, 2024

Donald Trump has launched another direct attack on his political opponents, choosing the Memorial Day holiday in the United States to dismiss his adversaries as "human scum."

"Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country," said Trump, who is leading in many swing state polls as he prepares to take on US President Joe Biden in the November election.

The Republican former president posted this on his Truth Social platform.

He then went on to mention his various legal adversaries, calling one of the judges "wacko."

He also took a swipe at E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist whom he was found liable in a civil case for sexually abusing in 1996 and defaming. A judge has ordered him to pay her $88 million.

In a separate post, Trump did publish a picture of himself saluting at a grave covered with an American flag, and a caption reading: "We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember them."

Earlier Biden made his yearly holiday trip to Arlington National Cemetery, the vast burial ground of US soldiers across the Potomac River from Washington, with row after row of white headstones.

Biden noted that the cemetery held the remains of soldiers killed in every US war starting with the Civil War of the 1860s, through the World Wars in Europe and up to Iraq and Afghanistan in contemporary times.

"Today, we bear witness to the price they paid," Biden said.

"Every white stone across these hills, in every military cemetery and churchyard across America: a father, a mother, a son, a daughter, a brother, a sister, a spouse, a neighbour — an American."

