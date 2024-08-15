Archaeologists working at Arslantepe Mound, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Türkiye's Malatya province, have uncovered a massive 2-meter-wide oven.

Dating back to between 4,200 and 4,400 BCE, the oven spans over 2 meters in width and is believed to have been used communally by multiple families.

"We believe this oven served more than just one household. Given its size, it was likely shared among relatives rather than being exclusive to a single family," said Francesca Balossi Restelli, head of the excavation team.

In addition to the oven, the excavation team discovered various artifacts, including bracelets, earrings, and beads. Seals from around 3,600 BCE, crafted from red stone and bone, were also found.

"These are remarkable discoveries. While we typically uncover seal impressions, this time we found the actual seals," Restelli added.

The excavation, which began on July 16, is set to continue for another two months.