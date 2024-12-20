In a pivotal meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has outlined Türkiye’s stance on several critical regional and international issues, ranging from the protection of minority rights in Syria to peace efforts in the South Caucasus.

In the wake of the Assad regime’s fall in Syria, Fidan emphasised on Friday the importance of safeguarding the rights of all minorities in the country.

He strongly refuted the notion that the terror group PKK/YPG represents Kurdish interests, describing such perceptions as inaccurate and harmful.

“PKK/YPG and Daesh terror groups must never be allowed to exploit the current situation in Syria,” Fidan said.

“They must lay down their arms and dissolve themselves,” he said, highlighting the need for robust counterterrorism measures during Syria’s transitional period.

Urgent call for ceasefire in Gaza

Turning to the ongoing crisis in Palestine's Gaza, Fidan condemned Israeli actions, labeling them as genocide.

He called on the international community to unite in pressing for an immediate ceasefire.

“The genocide in Gaza must end. The global community must make joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire and bring stability to the region,” he stated.

Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 441st day — has killed at least 45,206 Palestinians and wounded 107,512 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,047 people since October 2023 and keeps breaching the November 27 truce deal.

Supporting peace in Ukraine and the South Caucasus

Fidan also underscored Türkiye’s commitment to resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict through diplomacy, expressing support for ongoing negotiation processes.

Addressing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he urged third parties to play a constructive role in promoting a fair and impartial peace process.

“It is essential that all mediators act with neutrality and focus on lasting solutions,” Fidan noted, reiterating Türkiye’s support for stability in the South Caucasus.

Strengthening Türkiye-Germany relations

The meeting marked a significant opportunity for Türkiye and Germany to align on critical regional challenges.

Fidan and Baerbock also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in light of shifting dynamics in Syria and the broader Middle East.

The dialogue between the two foreign ministers underscores Türkiye’s active engagement in regional stability and its call for global solidarity in addressing pressing humanitarian and security crises.