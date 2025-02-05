WORLD
2 MIN READ
US reportedly drawing up plans to withdraw troops from Syria
United States President Trump has earlier hinted at a withdrawal, calling Syria "a mess" that doesn't require US involvement.
US reportedly drawing up plans to withdraw troops from Syria
"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at the White House. / Photo: AP Archive
February 5, 2025

The United States Department of Defense is drafting plans to withdraw all US troops from Syria within 30, 60, or 90 days, two US defence officials told NBC News.

According to the officials, President Donald Trump and officials close to him recently showed interest in withdrawing troops from Syria, prompting the Pentagon to start drafting plans for a complete pullout within 30, 60, or 90 days.

Meanwhile, Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser, Mike Waltz, spent last Friday at the US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida and there, he met with senior military leaders and received briefings on the Middle East, the defence officials said.

A White House official stated that the potential reduction of US forces in Syria was not a subject of the briefings or the purpose of Waltz’s visit.

RelatedUS should 'not get involved' in Syria conflict: Trump

'Not involved'

Last week, Trump had said the US "will make a determination" regarding the troops in Syria following a report that said he intends to withdraw American forces.

"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We're not involved in Syria. Syria is in its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved." he added.

Also, Israel's official public broadcasting Kan had reported that “senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull thousands of US troops from Syria.”

According to a Pentagon announcement in December, the US has some 2,000 troops deployed in Syria.

RelatedSyria's transitional govt rejects federation or autonomy — Turkish FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us