One of the first acts of notoriety by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was the dramatic abduction of the notorious Nazi war criminal, Adolf Eichmann , from Argentina in 1960. And later, it grabbed the headlines by eliminating the Black September operatives responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre.

While such assassinations, kidnappings, and acts of sabotage may align with Israel’s national security doctrines, their execution, without consent and within foreign sovereign territories, runs afoul of international law.

These operations often violate sovereignty, involve unlawful use of force, and infringe on basic human rights, including due process and the right to life.

For decades, Israel’s intelligence machine has been cloaked in an aura of impunity. To some, this gave Mossad a reputation as the world’s most formidable spy agency. But that illusion is wearing thin, especially in Türkiye.

While Mossad has achieved some intelligence successes using local agents inside Iran, particularly during high-profile missions like the so-called ‘Operation Rising Lion’, they have consistently stumbled within Turkish borders.

Since 2021, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police units have systematically dismantled Mossad's domestic networks through a series of counterintelligence strikes.

Blow after blow: Türkiye's crackdown



In recent years, Türkiye has scored a series of major intelligence victories by unmasking Mossad’s covert activities.

Working in close coordination, MİT and police units have disrupted multiple espionage rings, unravelling Israel’s deeper ambitions inside the country.

The crackdown began in 2021 with an Istanbul-led operation spanning four provinces. Authorities exposed Mossad’s first major network, allegedly tasked with gathering intelligence on Palestinian students. Fifteen suspects were arrested.

In 2022, the net widened. Authorities uncovered a 68-member spy ring comprising private detectives and civilian operatives. The group had reportedly supplied Mossad with addresses, flight data, and surveillance files.

The following year saw the exposure of a ‘ Ghost Cell ’ of 56 individuals. This group was allegedly targeting foreign diplomats and political figures in Türkiye. Seven suspects were detained.

In January 2024, the ‘ Mole Operation ’ launched simultaneous raids across eight provinces. Thirty-four individuals were taken into custody and accused of blackmail, surveillance, and kidnapping attempts.

A couple of months later, March saw the arrest of a private detective network believed to be working directly with Israeli handlers, providing real-time intelligence from the ground.

A major April operation dismantled what appeared to be a family-run internal espionage ring . Eight people were arrested for criminal activities, including document forgery, target tracking, and cyber surveillance. Courts sentenced them to a combined 100 years in prison.

But perhaps the year’s most high-profile takedown came in August 2024. Kosovo-born Liridon Rexhepi, alleged to be Mossad’s financial coordinator in Türkiye, was captured in Istanbul.

Investigators found he had transferred funds, via cryptocurrency and Western Union, to agents involved in cross-border operations, including missions in Syria.