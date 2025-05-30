WORLD
2 min read
Bangladesh, Japan to deepen strategic ties with labour, defence deals
Japanese PM Ishiba Shigeru also reiterated his country's full support to Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in its nation-building efforts, reform initiatives, and endeavour towards a peaceful transition in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh, Japan to deepen strategic ties with labour, defence deals
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday met with Nobel Peace laureate Yunus, who took over as interim head of the South Asian country last August. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have reaffirmed a deepening strategic partnership during talks in Tokyo, signing new agreements on defence cooperation, labour recruitment and development support.

Japan pledged $1.063 billion in budget assistance, railway upgrades and grants to Bangladesh, while also confirming the transfer of five patrol boats to the Navy under its Official Security Assistance program, Yunus' press team said on Friday.

The two leaders expressed hope for the early finalisation of a defence equipment and technology transfer deal.

As part of economic cooperation, Japan’s government and private sector committed to hiring at least 100,000 Bangladeshi workers over the next five years, under a new memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday.

Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina held babies in secret jails

At least half a dozen children spent months in black site jails with their mothers, the report says, adding babies were even used as leverage during interrogations, including denying them milk.

🔗

Full support to Yunus government

Yunus is in Tokyo for a four-day visit, including participation in the 30th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia.

His delegation also discussed Japanese investment in major infrastructure, including a deep seaport and projects under the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative.

The two countries also affirmed their joint position on the Rohingya refugee crisis, stressing the need for a “sustainable, safe, voluntary and dignified” repatriation of displaced Rohingya to Myanmar.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.3 million Rohingya in its southeastern Cox’s Bazar region, most of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in August 2017.

On the other hand, Ishiba Shigeru also reiterated his country's full support to Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in its nation-building efforts, reform initiatives, and endeavour towards a peaceful transition in Bangladesh, The Daily Star reported.

They also reiterated their shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) to ensure peace, stability and shared prosperity for all.

TRT Global - 'Army can't meddle in politics,' a special adviser to Bangladesh’s Yunus says

The statement came on Friday after Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman reportedly said that elections should be held by December.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us