On a mild October morning in 2016, gun-toting Daesh terrorists knocked on doors at the Wadi Hajar neighbourhood in southern Mosul.

Mahaa Mohammed Saleh, now 52, remembers the day as clear as daylight.

“It was October 24…they (Daesh terrorists) were looking for anyone who had previously served in the Iraqi security forces,” Mahaa tells TRT World, recalling the fateful day that would change the lives of many Iraqis.

Mahaa had always feared this day would come, as she had heard stories about Daesh – which had by then overran large parts of Iraq and Syria – targetting government employees, including security personnel.

Her husband, Fathi Ahmed Hassan, was in the local police’s First Emergency Regiment before the Daesh took over Mosul, but he had refused to go into hiding despite his family’s pleas.

Hundreds of men were rounded up, blindfolded and divided into two groups. One group, including Fathi, was taken to a local school premises.

Around noon, the men were herded into three trucks and driven away. As Mahaa cried in agony, one Daesh member told her that Fathi would be released in “two or three days”.

Fathi, just 42, never returned. Nor did any of the 700 men abducted that day from the locality.

Most of the men were presumed to have been executed by the Daesh, which ran a campaign of terror before it was defeated in 2017 by Iraqi forces with crucial support from Türkiye, which carried out multiple cross-border operations to eliminate the terror group, as well as the US-led coalition.

This month, Iraqi officials began excavating a sink pit at Al Khasfa, described as “the largest mass grave in Iraq, and possibly in the world” by Ninevah governor Abdul Qadir al Dakhil, who believes that it contains nearly 20 thousand bodies dumped by Daesh.

The excavation has opened old wounds for hundreds of families, but also given them hope of finally finding closure.

“When we heard the news about excavating the mass grave, grief and mourning returned to every house with a missing person,” Mahaa says.

“We only wish they would find their bones…The fate of our men is still unknown. We neither buried them, nor do we know if they are alive and waiting to return.”

The excavation is considered an important step towards uncovering the fate of the disappeared, providing closure to the families of the victims, and ensuring dignified burials of the dead.

A dark chapter

Al Khasfa - a deep natural geological sinkhole located about 20 kilometres south of Mosul – became Daesh’s dumping ground for bodies due to the rugged terrain surrounding the pit.

Between 2014 and 2017, the terror group — also known by other acronyms like ISIS and ISIL – executed thousands of people for their affiliation with state institutions and their opposition to the group’s radical views on religion and morality.

Incidentally, officials have identified more than 130 mass graves in the Nineveh Governorate, where Al Khasfa is located. While 94 of these graves have been excavated, 38 remain to be dug.

The Mass Graves Directorate, however, says that the process of finding human remains and identifying the dead at Al Khasfa will be long and painful, made even more difficult by the presence of sulfuric water and the depth of the pit.

After the first stage of the operation – limited to collecting visible human remains – officials will start collecting DNA samples from families of suspected victims, Ahmed Qusay Al Asadi, the head of the excavation team, tells TRT World.

But patience is running thin among the grieving families.

Last week, family members of the missing – most of them women from the Wadi Hajar neighbourhood – held a rally in Mosul demanding that the process be expedited.

“We just want the procedure to move faster so that families can finally have peace,” says Shaima Ahmed Mohammed, 45, whose husband Saddam Awad also went missing on October 23, 2016.

“Even a single bone to bury would be enough…They are martyrs now and forever—heroes who gave their lives for their honour, dignity, and homeland. They never abandoned their land,” she tells TRT World, recalling the traffic police officer targeted by Daesh.