The Moroccan government has started disbursing a monthly stipend of 2,500 dirhams ($250) to families hit by last month's deadly quake, according to affected families.

The government, which had promised compensation for quake victims from October 6, began the pay out on Friday.

Families who do not receive the relief funds by October 16, 2023, can submit a petition to relevant regional committees.

Rebuilding homes

As many as 2.8 million people were affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake, which led to the destruction of thousands of villages and houses.

The damage was less severe in the city of Marrakesh, but in the High Atlas Mountains where most of the quake's 3,000 victims were killed, villagers are living in tents.

Authorities had also assured aid to rebuild destroyed homes. In a statement, the Moroccan Royal Court said direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams ($14,000) will be granted for totally collapsed buildings, and 80,000 dirhams (some $8,000) for partially collapsed houses.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.32 billion, 18-month loan from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility to help Morocco bolster its resilience to climate-related disasters.