AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco starts disbursing relief cash to quake-hit families
The Moroccan government has started paying $250 monthly stipend to families affected by the September 8 earthquake.
Morocco starts disbursing relief cash to quake-hit families
The monthly stipend will be paid to the nearly 2.8 million people affected by the earthquake. / Photo: Reuters
October 6, 2023

The Moroccan government has started disbursing a monthly stipend of 2,500 dirhams ($250) to families hit by last month's deadly quake, according to affected families.

The government, which had promised compensation for quake victims from October 6, began the pay out on Friday.

Families who do not receive the relief funds by October 16, 2023, can submit a petition to relevant regional committees.

Rebuilding homes

As many as 2.8 million people were affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake, which led to the destruction of thousands of villages and houses.

The damage was less severe in the city of Marrakesh, but in the High Atlas Mountains where most of the quake's 3,000 victims were killed, villagers are living in tents.

Authorities had also assured aid to rebuild destroyed homes. In a statement, the Moroccan Royal Court said direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams ($14,000) will be granted for totally collapsed buildings, and 80,000 dirhams (some $8,000) for partially collapsed houses.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund approved a $1.32 billion, 18-month loan from its new Resilience and Sustainability Facility to help Morocco bolster its resilience to climate-related disasters.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us