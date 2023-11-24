SPORTS
Algerian footballer Youcef Atal arrested in France for post on Gaza
The 27-year-old Algerian defender was arrested for "provoking racial hatred on grounds of religion", according to media report
Algerian footballer Youcef Atal arrested in France for post on Gaza
Youcef Atal was already banned by the French league for seven matches  / Photo: AFP
November 24, 2023

Police in France have arrested Nice footballer Youcef Atal for sharing a social media post in the backdrop of the Gaza conflict, local media report.

The Nice-Matin daily said on Friday that the 27-year-old Algerian defender was arrested for "provoking racial hatred on grounds of religion."

The Nice prosecutor opened an investigation on October 16.

Atal , who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, shared an Instagram video in October in which a Palestinian preacher prayed to the God to send "a black day for the Jews" amid the Israeli war on Gaza.

Then Nice right-back Atal apologized but was suspended by the club for the Gaza post.

The French league also banned him for seven matches.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, killing more than 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
