AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe to immunise four million children as poliovirus spreads
Zimbabwe detected a case of polio recently as the paralysing  disease spreads in Southern Africa.
Zimbabwe to immunise four million children as poliovirus spreads
Health workers will vaccinate children in two rounds of campaign. Photo: WHO / Others
February 16, 2024

Zimbabwe says 4.2 million polio vaccinations will be administered to children under the age of 10 after a new polio case was detected in Sanyeti, north-central Zimbabwe.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Timios Kwidini said the virus was detected in a 10-year-old child.

‘’Poliovirus variant has been detected in a 10-year-old child from Sanyati district of Mashonaland West province who presented to us with acute paralysis and had laboratory tests done for confirmation", Kwidini told a press conference on Friday.

The highly infectious viral disease usually invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours, according to WHO.

Nationwide campaign

4.2 million vaccines have been distributed to health centres and workers across the country, with the first round of vaccination scheduled between February 20 and March 1, 2024, and the second round between March 19 and 29, 2024.

The authorities say teams of vaccinators will go house-to-house and will also be at designated vaccination centres.

Zimbabwe has not had a wild poliovirus case since 1989 and was declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation in 2005.

However, in June 2022, WHO recommended a comprehensive response to new cases of polio outbreaks spreading in the Southern African region.

Spreading cases

Mozambique declared an outbreak on February 17, 2022, with neighbouring Malawi then reporting nine new cases of the wild poliovirus in August of the same year.

Since then, cases have spread to Botswana, Burundi, Rwanda, and Zambia.

The virus is transmitted from person to person mainly through contact with contaminated faecal matter and can be prevented by immunisation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us