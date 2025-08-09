AFRICA
2 min read
Starvation and disease is spreading in Sudan - UN agency
The World Health Organisation said many more lives are on the line without urgent action, including enhancing access to medical treatment.
Starvation and disease is spreading in Sudan - UN agency
The war in Sudan started in April 2023. Reuters / Reuters
August 9, 2025

Hunger and disease are spreading in war-torn Sudan, with famine already present in several areas, 25 million people acutely food insecure and nearly 100,000 cholera cases recorded since last July, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.

Sudan's conflict between the army and rival Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and split the country into rival zones of control, with the RSF still deeply embedded in western Sudan, and funding cuts are hampering humanitarian aid.

"Relentless violence has pushed Sudan's health system to the edge, adding to a crisis marked by hunger, illness and despair," WHO Senior Emergency Officer Ilham Nour said in a statement.

"Exacerbating the disease burden is hunger," she said, adding that about 770,000 children under 5 years old are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year.

Recommended
RELATEDTRT Global - Sudan’s famine: ‘My children ask me daily, ‘When will we eat?’

Cholera has also hit a camp for Darfur refugees in neighbouring eastern Chad, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.

An outbreak in the Dougui refugee settlement has so far resulted in 264 cases and 12 deaths, said Patrice Ahouansou, UNHCR's situation coordinator in the region, leading the agency to suspend the re-location of refugees from the border with Sudan to prevent new cases.

"Without urgent action, including enhancing access to medical treatment, to clean water, to sanitation, to hygiene, and most important, relocation from the border, many more lives are on the line," Ahouansou told a briefing in Geneva.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Erdogan: UN must undergo serious reform to fulfil mandate as it marks 80th anniversary
Colombia presidential candidate dies after June rally shooting
African Development Bank offers $500m for Ethiopia mega airport
World reacts to Israel's killings of Al Jazeera journalists
Ghana buries officials killed in military helicopter crash
Somali military kills Al Shabab terrorist group's head of finance
Algeria, Somalia set up joint economic team
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
US indicts Ugandan national for conspiracy to supply weapons worth $58 million
Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us