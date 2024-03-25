WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Government officials say at least 1,000 homes have been destroyed, displacing many in PNG's already flood-stricken northern region.
Deadly earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Chimbu Province of Papua New Guinea is one of the affected areas. / Photo: AFP
March 25, 2024

At least five people have been killed and at least 1,000 homes destroyed by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Defense Minister Billy Joseph, who is also in charge of the natural disaster office, said he has instructed the acting commander of defense to use all defense force assets, including vehicles to help people affected by the earthquake, according to local daily The National.

Joseph said that the government is still assessing the impact of the earthquake that damaged most parts of East Sepik province, home to more than 433,000 people.

'Ring of Fire'

"Small boats should not make sea trips no matter how experienced or urgent you need to travel," he cautioned, calling upon the people to "remain calm and take precautions."

The epicenter of Sunday's earthquake was 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) northeast of the town of Ambunti and seismic activity remained h igh in the region with a series of aftershocks in neighboring Indonesia and Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where most of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occur.

Twenty-one people died in a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck the country in September 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us