At least five people have been killed and at least 1,000 homes destroyed by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

Defense Minister Billy Joseph, who is also in charge of the natural disaster office, said he has instructed the acting commander of defense to use all defense force assets, including vehicles to help people affected by the earthquake, according to local daily The National.

Joseph said that the government is still assessing the impact of the earthquake that damaged most parts of East Sepik province, home to more than 433,000 people.

'Ring of Fire'

"Small boats should not make sea trips no matter how experienced or urgent you need to travel," he cautioned, calling upon the people to "remain calm and take precautions."

The epicenter of Sunday's earthquake was 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) northeast of the town of Ambunti and seismic activity remained h igh in the region with a series of aftershocks in neighboring Indonesia and Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where most of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occur.

Twenty-one people died in a 7.6 magnitude quake that struck the country in September 2022.

