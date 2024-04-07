South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence that the African National Congress (ANC) will retain its parliamentary majority in the May 29, 2024 elections, even as opinion polls show that the ruling party has lost its popularity.

"The party that I am leading, the African National Congress, is not going to lose its (parliamentary) majority on May 29," Ramaphosa told reporters on Sunday in Rwanda's capital Kigali, where he had attended the commemoration of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

"Many South Africans still love the African National Congress. And I am brimming with confidence that we are going to do well in the elections. So, watch this space," he added.

A survey conducted by SABI Strategy Group in February 2024 shows that South Africa will likely have a coalition government after May polls, which will elect a new National Assembly. The new parliament will then choose the next president.

ANC's popularity likely to go below 50% for first time

The results of the survey conducted by SABI Strategy Group showed that ANC's popularity had slid to 39% among South Africans.

The survey also indicated that the Democratic Alliance (DA) party would have 27% of the vote, while uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, linked to former President Jacob Zuma, would have 13% of the vote.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party would get 10% of the vote, according to the poll.

A result below 50% in May would mean that ANC party would be forced to enter into a coalition with smaller parties to govern the country.

Dented image

Economic stagnation, rising unemployment and repeated corruption scandals involving ANC's top officials have dented the party's image.

Some 27.7 million South Africans have registered to vote in the May elections.

Except for 2019, when it got 57% of the vote, ANC has always polled above 60% at the ballot box since the first post-apartheid elections in 1994.

