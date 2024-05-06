AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria denies welcoming troops ejected from Niger
The Nigerian government has denied reports that it has welcomed foreign troops ejected from the neighbouring Niger.
Niger pushed out 1,500 French troops from its soil in December 2023. / Photo: AFP
May 6, 2024

Nigeria has denied reports suggesting that foreign troops being pulled out of the neighbouring Niger would be resettled in northern Nigeria.

Nigeria's Information Minister Mohammed Idris has described the reports as "falsehood", saying there are no discussions between Nigeria and any foreign nations on resettlement of ejected troops.

About 1,500 French troops have already withdrawn from Niger upon the directive of Niger's military rulers, who have been in power since the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.

"We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria," Idris said in a statement on Monday.

'Enjoys foreign cooperation'

"The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the president (Bola Tinubu) remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda," he added.

Niger recently asked the United States to pull its 1,100 troops out of the West African nation, saying that a security cooperation agreement the US signed with Niger in 2012 was "unilaterally imposed" on Niger.

The foreign soldiers had been stationed in Niger to help fight the perennial problem of militant insurgency.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
