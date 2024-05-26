Kenya's President William Ruto has said that hiring a private jet for his US trip last week was prompted by a need to cut costs.

Ruto was hosted by President Joe Biden on May 23 for a state visit, the first by an African leader since 2008.

Reports in Kenya said that the government spent 200 million shillings ($1.5 million) on hiring the private jet from a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company.

"Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to USA. As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on KQ," Ruto said on X social network on Sunday.

In a recent interview with the Voice of America, Ruto said the reported $1.5 million private jet cost was "exaggerated" and "ridiculous."

